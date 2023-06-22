UPDATE Friday, June 23: After the issue was raised with RPCV, the board extended the registration period for Tuesday afternoon's annual general meeting to 5pm on Monday, and wrote in a social media message that "all members of the community" were welcome to attend.
EARLIER: Anyone wanting to attend the annual general meeting of the trust operating Bendigo's cemeteries has until the end of today (Thursday, June 22) to officially register for the event.
The Remembrance Parks Central Victoria (RPCV) AGM is being held online next Tuesday, June 27, at 4pm, but prospective attendees have been asked to RSVP by the close of business today, Thursday June 22.
The board of the trust has once again drawn fire from critics over the arrangements for the meeting, which according to member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell will be the trust's first AGM to be held since February 2021.
The upper house MP queried whether a single advertisement in the Bendigo Advertiser last Friday, June 16, amounted to sufficient public notice of the meeting of the trust, which manages 11 cemeteries, including at Shepparton, Donnybrook and Sunbury.
RPCV had also posted about the AGM on its website on June 15 and on Facebook on June 16.
Ms Lovell also argues that the act of parliament governing Class A cemetery trusts requires them to hold their annual meetings before December 30 each calendar year.
Prior to 2020, RPCV's annual meetings were held in November of the relevant year, she said, and while the COVID-19 pandemic explained 2020's meeting not taking place until February 2021, there was "no trace" of the 2021 meeting being held at all and the 2022 meeting was now being held more than six months late.
This constituted "yet another failure of governance" of the RPCV board, which oversaw the stripping of flowers and mementos from graves at Eaglehawk and Shepparton cemeteries earlier this year and controversially mooted dramatic increases in the price of burials and cremations in 2022, Ms Lovell argued.
"It's just issue after issue after issue," she said.
Funeral director Simon Mulqueen from Bendigo Funerals, who has been another vocal critic of the RPCV board, claimed its members were holding the meeting online because "they don't want to face the community, which is a disgrace".
"It's not what the community should expect of a cemetery trust of their size, particularly given the controversy that surrounded them since the adornment policy [debacle] earlier this year," he said.
"The AGM is there for the cemetery trust to report to the community; that's what it's for.
"These are people that are there to serve the community."
But RPCV board chair Marg Lewis said that more people from across the relevant communities could attend meetings if they were held online, and said the same advertising had been done for the coming meeting as in past years.
The AGM was being held later than in past years because the 2022 state election had delayed the tabling of the trust's annual report in parliament, she said.
RSVPs for Tuesday's AGM could be accepted up until the day before it, Ms Lewis said.
