RPCV board extend deadline after coming under fire over AGM

By Jenny Denton
Updated June 23 2023 - 10:44am, first published June 22 2023 - 4:00pm
Simon Mulqueen of Bendigo Funerals has accused the RPCV board of holding their AGM online because "they don't want to face the community". Picture by Noni Hyett
UPDATE Friday, June 23: After the issue was raised with RPCV, the board extended the registration period for Tuesday afternoon's annual general meeting to 5pm on Monday, and wrote in a social media message that "all members of the community" were welcome to attend.

Jenny Denton

