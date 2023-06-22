Bendigo Advertiser
Wilson, Twist defend men's pairs; Millerick wins women's singles

Luke West
Updated June 22 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:25pm
Australian Open women's singles champion Cassandra Millerick of Moama and men's pairs winners Ben Twist and Aaron Wilson following their victories on the Gold Coast on Thursday. Pictures by Bowls Australia
BENDIGO'S Aaron Wilson has successfully defended the Australian Open lawn bowls men's pairs title.

