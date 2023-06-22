Wilson, Twist defend men's pairs; Millerick wins women's singles

BENDIGO'S Aaron Wilson has successfully defended the Australian Open lawn bowls men's pairs title.
Wilson again teamed with Ben Twist to win the pairs title for the second year in a row on the Gold Coast on Thursday.
Just like last year's final, Thursday's decider played at the Broadbach Bowls Club was another thriller as Twist and Wilson edged out the duo of Aaron Teys and Aron Sherriff 17-16.
A year earlier Wilson, who started his path to stardom at the North Bendigo Bowls Club, and Twist won the pairs final by two shots.
Thursday's final was the second one-shot victory Wilson and Twist had as part of their pairs campaign after earlier beating Joel Di Ianni and Simon Barton 16-15 in round three.
Across their seven unbeaten games Wilson and Twist outscored their opposition a combined 133-63.
Thursday's win is another accolade for Wilson, who in October last year was named Bowls Australia's International Male Bowler of the Year for a second time, while he is now a dual Commonwealth Games men's singles gold medallist after his triumph in Birmingham last year.
Wilson and Twist's path to the title:
Round 1 - def Laurie Guy/Ray Martin 22-2.
Round 2 - def Mick Landon/Alex Hyde 16-8.
Round 3 - def Joel Di Ianni/Simon Barton 16-15.
Round 4 - def Nathan Pedersen/Nathan Black 22-6.
Quarter-final - def Anthony Bonnell/Josh Barry 18-8.
Semi-final - def Matt Miles/Jesse Noronha 22-8.
Meanwhile, Moama's Cassandra Millerick is also celebrating an Australian Open title.
Millerick won the women's singles title on Thursday in a entertaining battle with Australian bowls star Kelsey Cottrell.
Millerick - who in April won the Bowls Victoria Champion of Champion women's singles title for a second-straight time - outlasted Cottrell 21-19 in the final to claim the national crown.
Millerick's path to the title:
Round 1 - def Eileen Swanson 21-12.
Round 2 - def Emma Boyd 21-14.
Round 3 - def Tara Ferrier 21-2.
Round 4 - def Brianna Smith 21-19.
Quarter-final - def Ellen Falkner 21-5.
Semi-final - def Kelly McKerihen 21-14.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.