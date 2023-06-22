NBL1: Pechacek returns to action for Braves men against Tigers

CZECH import Adam Pechacek will make his return to the court for the Bendigo Braves' men in Friday night's NBL1 home game against the Melbourne Tigers.
Pechacek has missed the Braves' past seven games with a back injury, but will suit up for his first game since May 6 as Bendigo strives to square its season ledger at 8-8 at Red Energy Arena.
"The expectation is that Adam will play on Friday night," Braves mens coach Stephen Black said on Thursday.
"It will be in a limited role to ease him back in from what has been a fairly serious back injury, so we'll manage his minutes."
Before being sidelined with a back injury Pechacek - in his first season with the Braves - was averaging 17.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
While Pechacek has been out injured, one player who has grasped the opportunity to play extra minutes is Billy Smythe.
Smythe is coming off back-to-back double-doubles in his past two games - 10 points and 12 rebounds v Eltham and 19 points and 10 rebounds v Casey - in what were both wins for Bendigo.
"Billy has been fantastic with his play over the past few weeks and playing the way he has been does give us the chance to ease Adam back in," Black said.
"Billy's rebounding last week against Eltham was really impressive. They are a big team with strong bodies and they touched us up the first time we played this year.
"For us to compete on the boards the way we did last week and for Billy to have 12 of them was a massive feather in his cap.
"The work he is putting in is starting to really pay off; he's able to play longer stints at a higher intensity and we've been really happy with what he has been doing."
Following their slow start to the season when they were 3-7 after 10 games the Braves have built some momentum.
Bendigo has won four of its past five games to get to 7-8 and move within sight of the top eight.
Only Geelong (7-7) now stands between Bendigo and the eighth-placed Diamond Valley (9-7).
Melbourne heads to Bendigo with a 6-9 record and coming off a 100-85 victory over Ringwood last round.
Friday night's men's game between Bendigo and Melbourne tips off at 8pm.
The night's action, though, begins at 6pm when the undefeated Bendigo Braves' women host Melbourne.
The Braves (15-0), who have officially locked up a finals berth, will go in as red-hot favourites to continue their unblemished season against a Tigers' side that has lost its past five games.
Meanwhile, Braves' star Amy Atwell has this week been named in the final Australian Opals team of 12 to play in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Sydney.
Atwell, who last month, helped Australia to a runner-up finish in the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series in Wuhan, has averaged 23.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in her 11 games for the Braves this season.
The Opals' Asia Cup campaign begins on Monday against the Philippines.
The Opals squad also includes Bendigo Spirit gun Anneli Maley.
