Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Weekender Summary

Winter wonders just in time for school holidays

Updated June 22 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winter wonders just in time for school holidays
Winter wonders just in time for school holidays

For some, school holidays are a great time to spend some quality moments together as a family, for others, it's an exercise to see how many renditions of "I'm bored" you can take from the little ones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.