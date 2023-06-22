Top four combatants Golden Square and Eaglehawk meet at Wade Street on Friday night for a potential finals preview.
The Hawks are in ripping form, having won their last two, including a thrashing of fellow finals aspirant Bendigo Thunder last time out.
Both teams sit on 16 points, but the Hawks percentage of 288.73 is far superior to that of the Bulldogs at 84.10.
If the round-one contest between these sides is anything to go by, the Hawks head in as firm favourites.
The Hawks announced themselves as a genuine contender on opening weekend, smashing last year's Grand Finalists by 77 points, but the Bulldogs have come a long way since that afternoon, according to coach Nathan Manuel.
"We're hoping we can change the outcome of what happened in round one," Manuel said.
"We'll have a few different matchups on players that kicked goals on us, and since that defeat, our defence has become a lot more stable.
"We've learnt a lot from that game with keeping teams to lower scores, and with the rain forecasted, hopefully, that evens things out for us."
With two to ten millimetres of rain expected tomorrow and the Wade Street centre square already reportedly a big puddle, the Hawks dangerous goal sneaks Sienna Hobbs, Kelly Mensforth, and Grace Edlin could be nullified.
Edlin has kicked five goals in her last two outings, all when resting forward.
Of more concern for Manuel is in his own offensive half.
The Bulldogs have only scored 164 points this season, far lower than anyone else in the top five.
"Our defenders and midfield are travelling quite well, but we just need to capitalise on the scoreboard," Manuel said.
"That's our next step as a team for our footy to hold up against the better sides heading into the latter part of the season."
The Bulldogs had the perfect chance for a percentage-boosting win against North Bendigo last weekend, but a mixture of key exclusions, poor kicking and a determined North Bendigo side kept the margin to five goals.
It also didn't help that the Bulldogs haven't been able to get any continuity with three byes since their round four contest against the Thunder.
"If you look at the North Bendigo scores, it doesn't look that pleasing, but we had a completely different side in, and if you turn the 5.12 (42) around, it's a lot different," Manuel said.
"Being stop, start hasn't helped us either because we're a side who likes to keep playing."
Claire Picone has added another dimension to Manuel's side.
Picone debuted in round four and has been in the Bulldogs' best in her first three games.
"We started her in the forward line and she hit the scoreboard, but we moved her to the wing and gave her some midfield time on Sunday with a few of our regulars out and showed she can match it, so it's another positive for us," Manuel said.
Vice-captain Natasha Tile, Samantha West and Bree Heiden return for the Bulldogs.
Elsewhere in the CVFLW this weekend, Castlemaine return from the bye at home against North Bendigo and the Thunder should bounce back against Strathfieldsaye.
