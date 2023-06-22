Bendigo Advertiser
Golden Square and Eaglehawk face off in a finals shaping clash

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 22 2023 - 12:30pm
Keely Hare tackles a North Bendigo opponent last Sunday.
Top four combatants Golden Square and Eaglehawk meet at Wade Street on Friday night for a potential finals preview.

