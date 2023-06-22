Bendigo Advertiser
North Central Football League mid-season review

By Nathan Spicer
Updated June 22 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:00pm
Birchip-Watchem midfielder Nicholas Rippon has been superb so far in 2023. Picture by Blake Lee
1st - SEA LAKE NANDALY

The undefeated Tigers are seemingly getting better with every passing week.

