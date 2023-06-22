The undefeated Tigers are seemingly getting better with every passing week.
Their 120-point win at Donald a fortnight ago was its biggest statement yet.
Joshua Jenkins kicked six that day and has 17 from three games for the season.
By all reports, Jenkins attitude has been superb, and his footy IQ has helped the Tigers become the most potent forward line in the league.
They'll have no problems with depth as we head into the later half of the year with its reserves also yet to taste defeat.
We'll see how far ahead of the rest of the NCFL they are when they travel to reigning premiers Birchip-Watchem next weekend.
Record - 8-0
Percentage - 268.1%
Average for - 105
Average against - 39
Quarters won - 27 of 32
Goal conversion - 51.7%
Top 3 best player votes:
Trent Donnan - 30
Ryan O'Sullivan - 25
Luke Martin - 18
Top 3 goalkickers:
Billy McInnes - 24
Will Simpson - 18
Josh Jenkins - 17
New kids on the block Nullawil has shaken up the established order of the NCFL, sitting second after round nine.
With varying reports on how it would fare in its new surroundings heading into the season, the Maroons quashed any doubts they wouldn't be up to the level when it stunned reigning premiers Birchip-Watchem on its own turf in round one.
Recruit Adam Thomson and former Richmond player Mitch Farmer have been livewires in attack, but with Farmer joining Jordan Humphreys and Ben Brennan on the pine, Andrew Oberdorfer will need to step up in his absence.
Record - 6-2
Percentage - 169.1%
Average for - 90
Average against - 53
Quarters won - 22 of 32
Goal conversion - 61.6%
Top 3 best player votes:
Jordan Humphreys - 26
Dean Putt - 26
Patrick Kelly - 26
Top 3 goalkickers:
Adam Thomson - 28
Mitch Farmer - 19
Dean Smith - 9
The reigning premiers are slowly working their way into the campaign, winning five of its last six after losing in the opening two rounds.
The Bulls are yet to claim a scalp, though, with their three losses coming against the other top-four outfits, but they'll get a chance to rectify that with games against Nullawil on Saturday and the Tigers next week.
Nicholas Rippon has been brilliant and could be favourite for the Feeny Medal.
Ben Edwards returned from overseas last weekend and picked up where he left off, nailing five goals to take his season tally to 32 from six games.
Record - 5-3
Percentage - 196.2%
Average for - 103
Average against - 52
Quarters won - 22 of 32
Goal conversion - 56.3%
Top 3 best player votes:
Nicholas Rippon - 32
Dale Hinkley - 21
Jos Builder - 20
Top 3 goalkickers:
Ben Edwards - 32
Nathan Gordon - 21
Daniel Castellano - 18
Donald has been struggling to find its best consistently in 2023, but that's understandable considering it has a new look 22 from last year's Grand Final and the bad run with injuries they've sustained.
Wins away to the Maroons and Bulls show they are more than capable of going deep in September, and with Sam Dunstan leading the league goal-kicking with 40, anything is possible.
However, they will need to find other avenues than Dunstan, with their next best being the evergreen Ross Young with eight.
Keilor recruit Jesse Wallin has been impressive.
Record - 5-3
Percentage - 105.9%
Average for - 74
Average against - 70
Quarters won - 21 of 32
Goal conversion - 51.2%
Top 3 best player votes:
Ryley Barrack - 23
Jesse Wallin - 21
Sam Dunstan - 20
Top 3 goalkickers:
Sam Dunstan - 40
Ross Young - 8
Hayden Geddes - 5
The Demons have been competitive against the best teams in the NCFL, barring a thumping by the Bulls.
Their draw against Boort in round two makes their poor percentage of 94.28 irrelevant, but sitting two points outside the top four heading into the bye this round, their clash with Donald next week, who they beat in round one, will shape the remainder of its season.
The Hommelhoff's have been the main men for the Demons, with Gedd's move to centre half forward paying off as he leads the Demons goal-kicking while Koby has worked his way into the season well after returning from injury.
Record - 4-3-1
Percentage - 94.3%
Average for - 66
Average against - 70
Quarters won - 16 of 32
Goal conversion - 59.8%
Top 3 best player votes:
Koby Hommelhoff - 26
Gedd Hommelhoff - 23
Josh Walsh - 18
Top 3 goalkickers:
Gedd Hommelhoff - 21
Cody Green - 16
Ricky Allan - 7
Boort might be the most dangerous side outside the top four if it can get its forward line right.
The Magpies have been struggling to kick big scores all season, with coach Dale Cameron continuing to tinker with his front six but still yet to find the right mix.
They've been much better in defence, having not conceded over 90 points in any game.
A win away to Donald and a four-goal loss to the Tigers in round one show the Magpies are capable of making a late-season dash for finals.
Jarrod Fitzpatrick has one hand on the Magpies' best and fairest after a brilliant first half of the season.
Record - 3-4-1
Percentage - 106.3%
Average for - 68
Average against - 64
Quarters won - 15 of 32
Goal conversion - 51.3%
Top 3 best player votes:
Jarrod Fitzpatrick - 27
Keiren Wilson - 22
Nathan Twigg - 20
Top 3 goalkickers:
Jarrod Fitzpatrick - 15
Nat McLaren - 10
Frasier Holland - 7
The Redbacks might be the hardest side to gauge in the NCFL currently.
They have been highly competitive against the top four sides discounting the Tigers and almost upset the Maroons a fortnight ago.
Its win at Boort in round five highlights the season to date, and with games against Charlton and the Demons to come, they could be sitting at 5-5.
Record - 3-5
Percentage - 92.0%
Average for - 73
Average against - 79
Quarters won - 13 of 32
Goal conversion - 49.4%
Top 3 best player votes:
Jordan Rosengren - 27
Joe Lockhart - 19
Darcy Jackson - 17
Top 3 goalkickers:
Sam Barnes - 22
Tom Campbell - 21
Danny Benaim - 11
It's a slow build at Charlton, with the Blues struggling once again in 2023.
However, there have been signs of improvement and their win against St Arnaud, albeit who are winless, is a testament to that.
The win was a great reward for fans, players and staff who stuck fat through the 0-16 2022 campaign.
Brunswick recruits Rhyen and Sam Woods have quickly become a couple of the Blues' best players.
Record - 1-7
Percentage - 39.6%
Average for - 48
Average against - 121
Quarters won - 4 of 32
Goal conversion - 44.2%
Top 3 best player votes:
Rhyen Woods - 24
Sam Woods - 17
Jed Thompson - 14
Top 3 goalkickers:
Nick Thompson - 13
Kris Clifford - 6
Harrison Taylor - 6
It hasn't been the start to the season Saints fans were hoping for.
Sitting winless and with a percentage of 29.98, there has been very little to smile about.
Brad Organ and Nick Birthisel's return to their home club has been a positive, with the pair regularly being in the Saints' best.
While not being blown out of the water by the teams based fifth to seventh, it feels the Saints' only genuine chance for a win in 2023 will come in round 13 against Charlton.
Record - 0-8
Percentage - 30.0%
Average for - 33
Average against - 111
Quarters won - 4 of 32
Goal conversion - 42.4%
Top 3 best player votes:
Brad Organ - 20
Nick Birthisel - 20
Harley Durward - 19
Top 3 goalkickers:
Jake Hicks - 9
Jacob Tillig - 6
Jake Male - 5
