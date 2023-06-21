Goulburn-Murray Water has removed the blue-green algae warning for Lake Eppalock following a significant decline in algae levels.
GMW issued the warning for Lake Eppalock in January 2023 and it was in place for 160 days.
GMW will continue to undertake water quality monitoring and if blue-green algae reach levels deemed unsafe by national health guidelines, a warning will be issued.
To keep up to date with current blue-green algae warnings at g-water.com.au/news/bga or by phone 1800 013 357 and selecting the BGA information option.
Customers are reminded water supplied by GMW is not suitable for human consumption without first being properly treated.
For more information, go to g-mwater.com.au/water-quality
