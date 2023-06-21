Bendigo Advertiser
No more blue-green algae warning in place at Lake Eppalock

Updated June 21 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:30pm
The warning has been place for 160 days at Lake Eppalock. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Goulburn-Murray Water has removed the blue-green algae warning for Lake Eppalock following a significant decline in algae levels.

