VCE students have had the chance to learn more about allied health, as La Trobe University aims to build future health capacity in the region.
About 120 year 11 and 12 students from Bendigo Senior Secondary College visited the university's campus on Wednesday, undertaking workshops and scenarios involving paramedicine, nursing and other health-related practices.
Year 12 student Audrey Gutteridge said learning about vital signs, infection control, wound management and participating in an ambulance car crash were the highlights of the day.
MORE NEWS:
She said she had always had an interest in health and seeing allied health practices first-hand was a valuable experience.
"A couple of years ago, if you had asked me, I would've said 'I want to be a doctor'," Audrey said.
"If you had asked me this time last year, I would say 'anything but a nurse' and here I am wanting to do nursing - ideally nursing in the theatre, like operations or in the ICU care."
Audrey is one of thousands of year 12 students who will be deciding whether they go to university next year, and if so, what courses they will choose.
She said programs like the allied health immersion day played a big role in helping students see what was on offer.
La Trobe Rural Health School associate dean - partnerships Byron Perrin said the day was part of the school's "strategic direction to increase the workforce in regional Australia in terms of health workforce".
OTHER NEWS:
He said it was important to give potential university students a taste of what their studies would be like.
"We see this day as a really great opportunity to work with Bendigo Senior Secondary College to expose potential future health professionals to what we offer here, which is a wide array of health related disciplines," Dr Perrin said.
"It's about opening or exposing them to different things and for them to go away and think about what they might have been interested in or intrigued by."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.