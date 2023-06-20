Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Stable newcomer Cemetery Bay strikes quickly for Alex Ashwood

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 20 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Ashwood steers Cemetery Bay to an upset first metro win last Saturday night at Tabcorp Park Melton. Picture by Stuart McCormick
Alex Ashwood steers Cemetery Bay to an upset first metro win last Saturday night at Tabcorp Park Melton. Picture by Stuart McCormick

A CHANGE of stables has paid immediate dividends for the connections of the former Mildura-trained pacer Cemetery Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.