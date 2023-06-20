A CHANGE of stables has paid immediate dividends for the connections of the former Mildura-trained pacer Cemetery Bay.
The five-year-old gelding, now being trained at Axedale by Alex Ashwood, landed his first metropolitan win last Saturday night in a $20,000 heat of the Sulky App - The Future Of Form Metropolitan Pace at Tabcorp Park Melton.
His victory broke a 12-month win drought for the son of Live Or Die and the mare Visual Image.
It was his first trip to Melton.
In fact, before Saturday night, Cemetery Bay had only raced four times outside of Mildura in 34 career starts for his owners, Ian and Mary Campbell.
He had been driven in the bulk of those runs by partners Ashwood, who was again in the sulky at Melton, and Tayla French.
Ashwood said Cemetery Bay had been sent to him and French earlier this month via mutual agreement with the Campbells.
"I had the horse about 12 months ago for a couple of runs, but he got sick, so he went back to Ian Campbell's," he said.
"Ian and I both agreed the horse would be better suited down here, so he sent it down.
"The way he did it (on Saturday night) was pretty encouraging going forward.
"He's been going great guns over the last couple of months, without any luck.
"But he had a bit of luck and showed what he is capable of."
Ashwood is hoping the change in environment can bring out the best in Cemetery Bay, whose 35 starts have yielded seven wins, 12 placings and a swag of fifths.
"He is a bit of an unlucky horse. The way we drive him at Mildura is we have to drive him for luck," he said.
"If it pans out, we win. If it doesn't, you have a horse for next week.
"He's got his fair share of ability. He's got good speed and can follow speed."
A stirring first metropolitan win came at the long odds of $61.
While he is unlikely to be at anywhere near those odds in this Saturday night's $30,000 final, he will have to contend with the smart Emma Stewart-trained mare Beach Memories, who was an emphatic winner of last weekend's first heat by eight-metres.
Ashwood is, however, determined to take plenty of encouragement out of their own heat win.
"I think he is only going to get better with more racing under his belt down here," he said.
"He is going to be an even nicer horse six months down the track from here.
"We'll just take things as they are with him and see how they unfold."
Fully settled at Axedale, Ashwood and French are focused on steadily adding to their stable's 34 winners for the season.
"Things have been ticking along pretty well. It's been a pretty hectic last couple of months relocating out to the new farm," he said.
"We are still getting results, which is the main thing, and we couldn't be happier.
"We are starting to get some of the better horses back in work, like Tay Tay and Parisian Artiste and a few babies, and Major Fire looks like she's got a lot of promise as well.
"It's all systems go."
The stable will have four runners at Mildura on Friday - Maggacis, Cotchinellie, Kailani Lass and the three-year-old filly Credulous, who will be chasing three wins on the trot.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.