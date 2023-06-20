Bendigo Advertiser
Photos: Agriculture Victoria BestWool/BestLamb show takes Bendigo

Updated June 20 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 12:59pm
A flock ready for the shearing at the Best/Wool conference in Bendigo. Picture by Gabriel Rule
Australia's wooliest members - sheep - and their graziers were out in force Tuesday, 20 June as the curtain came up on the 25th annual Agriculture Victoria BestWool/BestLamb conference at Bendigo Showgrounds.

