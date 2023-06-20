Australia's wooliest members - sheep - and their graziers were out in force Tuesday, 20 June as the curtain came up on the 25th annual Agriculture Victoria BestWool/BestLamb conference at Bendigo Showgrounds.
A breakfast for industry folk kicked off the day's proceedings - following a dinner with Survivor winner Mark Wales on 19 June - with many braving the cold to witness new innovations in wool technology.
The one-day event, in partnership with Australian Wool Innovation, saw attendees participate in concurrent speakers sessions, the AWI shearing delivery demonstration, and learn about new innovations in the world of wool and lamb.
"The line-up of speakers the next day at the conference will inform, challenge and excite participants with the most up to date sheep industry research and information, as well as provide a great opportunity for networking," Agriculture Victoria senior technical specialist Lyndon Kubeil previously said.
Speakers included Dr Alex Ball, looking back at the last and into the next 25 years of wool, and Will Barton from Gundagai Meats challenging attendees with lamb production in the future.
