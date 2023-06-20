Bendigo Advertiser
Rod Symons-trained filly puts rivals to the sword at Bendigo

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 20 2023 - 11:20am, first published 11:11am
Harry Coffey pilots the Rod Symons-trained Pendate to a maiden win on her home track at Bendigo last Sunday. The two-year-old filly scored her first win at race start number four. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
THE two-year-old Rod Symons-trained filly Pendante looks to have an exciting future after putting a small field to the sword on her home track at Bendigo on Sunday.

