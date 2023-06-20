THE two-year-old Rod Symons-trained filly Pendante looks to have an exciting future after putting a small field to the sword on her home track at Bendigo on Sunday.
A $10,000 purchase for her ownership group, which includes Symons, Pendante was given the perfect sit on the fence behind the leader by Swan Hill jockey Harry Coffey before being eased to the outside on the home turn.
The daughter of Impending took a little while to find her groove in the straight, but eventually knuckled down to score an impressive 2.8-length win in the heavy going.
Her first win in four starts delivered Symons his fifth winner of the season, with the clear potential of better victories in store.
An exciting breakthrough for connections came with the addition of a pair of VOBIS bonuses.
"It was a pretty lucrative day for a $10,000 weanling purchase," Symons said.
"She was bred locally. Stonehouse Thoroughbreds at Eddington produced her at the weanling sales, but she was passed in as she is only small.
"She had a bit of a setback as a foal, so eventually they sold her to me.
"These VOBIS bonuses and VOBIS Gold bonuses have been very good for her."
Symons was hopeful, if not confident, Sunday would be the day Pendante knocked off her maiden.
The filly, while a touch outclassed at her last start in the $125,000 VOBIS Gold Elvstroem Classic (1300m) on the opening day of the Swan Hill Cup Carnival, had battled on strongly for fourth behind the Peter Moody-trained Line 'Em Up Loui.
Symons viewed the step-up to 1600m as a definite plus.
"It was a quality race (at Swan Hill), with a bit of give in the ground, but they were a bit too good for her," he said.
"But she is always getting to the line and always trying towards the end of her races when the others are getting tired
"We thought the step up to a mile was exactly what she was looking for.
"I think she has a bit of a future. We had some optimistic plans for her, but there was some thought that we should probably give her a break.
"But of course it's that time of year when its wet and she's thriving on it.
"There is a final of that series (from Sunday) coming up, but we might just give her that break.
"She's bred to stay, so we want to run her against her own sex and age in some distance races.
"Hopefully we can get her to Melbourne in some better races later in the year."
Pendante had been placed once previously in her second start at Ballarat in late May.
Aided by the bonuses, her earnings swiftly jumped to $63,175 from four trips to the racetrack.
Coffey had arrived at Bendigo on a high following a double the previous day at Flemington on Rain Lord and Port Guillaume.
The 27-year-old Group 1-winner continued his good form by combining with Tony and Calvin McEvoy for a win on Under And Over on the Ballarat Synthetic on Monday.
Pendante's win contributed to an all round pleasing weekend for Symons.
His city-placed mare Kaniva returned to form with a second over 1100m in a benchmark 64 fillies and mare at Bendigo on Sunday, while his staying prospect Makusha fared reasonably in finishing seventh in a $150,000 three-year-old event over 2000m at Flemington on Saturday.
It was a welcome change of luck for Kaniva, who was badly checked twice during his previous start at Werribee in early June, including behind Gracie Turf, who fell at the 800m.
"I don't think you could hold that against her and there's nothing like John Allen doing a bit of schooling for us to sharpen her up (for Sunday)," Symons said.
"She paid $12 the place.
"She has been a little bit out of sorts, but hopefully she is back now.
"Having the blinkers on might have switched her on a bit more."
Kaniva, by Kuroshio out of the former Symons-trained mare Lascelles, is a three-time winner from 21 starts.
The five-year-old's large ownership group includes a strong contingent of members from the Golden Square Football Netball Club.
