High praise for this historical charmer

Built in the 1890s, this gold-mining era heritage home has been magnificently renovated to create a flawless family retreat.
Fully updated just two years ago, the four-bedroom house retains beautiful period features and character, balanced with a sophisticated modern aesthetic.
House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
"The home has undergone a stunning renovation and extension, and it has been immaculately presented for sale," licensed estate agent Tim Noonan said.
Every comfort is considered, from the outdoor entertaining decks to the stone-topped kitchen with its extra-wide cook's island.
The main bedroom has built-in robes and a luxurious ensuite with floor-to-ceiling tiles and a walk-in shower.
Three additional bedrooms include built-in robes as well as quality drapes and personalised climate control.
Sought-after period features remain such as bullnose verandah, iron lacework, leadlight panels, dado wood panelling, soaring ceilings and original brick fireplaces. Formal living is close to the bedrooms, making it an ideal retreat or rumpus and theatre room. Expansive open-plan living incorporates a relaxing sitting space, the dining area, a cosy wood fire and the showcase kitchen.
Entertainers will appreciate the state-of-the-art kitchen with Smeg five-burner cooker, Bosch dishwasher, marble-look stone benchtops and a large butler's pantry with built-in storage solutions
Two stylish bathrooms (ensuite and main) have custom timber vanities and mirrors, underfloor heating, frameless shower screens and on-trend tiling.
More features include mudroom, attic storage, security cameras, a 6.6-kilowatt solar system, rainwater tanks, garden irrigation system and electric front gate.
Landscaped front gardens have lighting, a water fountain and brick garden beds. At the rear you'll find two entertaining decks, established vegetable boxes, lush lawn, a fenced children's play zone and a chicken run - all beautifully maintained and presented. There is secure, undercover off-street parking, room for multiple vehicles along the driveway, plenty of space for storage and side access through to a good-sized rear shed.
High praise for this property and its central location opposite the local primary school, with shopping and recreational facilities close by and just three kilometres to the heart of Bendigo CBD.
