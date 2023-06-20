BFNL PREMIER DATA: Stats what I'm talkin' about - round 9

THERE were some big numbers accumulated by players across the Bendigo Football Netball League in round nine last Saturday.
Five players cracked the 200 mark for ranking points according to Premier Data - Golden Square's Tom Toma (237), Strathfieldsaye's Callum McCarty (220), Gisborne's Brad Bernacki (214), South Bendigo's Brody Haddow (202) and Gisborne's Matt Merrett (200).
Here's a look at last Saturday's breakdown of round nine by Premier Data.
at Gardiner Reserve
For the second week in a row Maryborough's opponent has taken the mantle as having the most possessions in a game this season.
A week earlier Strathfieldsaye had what was then a season-high 505 disposals against the Magpies.
On Saturday Gisborne amassed 511 disposals - 283 kicks and 228 handballs - in its 204-point shellacking of the Magpies to end a four-game losing streak.
Six Bulldogs' players had 30-plus touches - Flynn Lakey (50), Seb Bell-Bartels (42), Essendon VFL gun Brad Bernacki (40), Matt Merrett (35), Liam Spear (34) and Luke Ellings (32).
Both Lakey and Bernacki also had 11 clearances in the rout, which featured a lop-sided inside-50 count of 76-19 in favour of the Bulldogs.
From those 76 entries the Bulldogs took 39 marks inside 50.
The top-ranked player for the Magpies was Joel Swatton, who had 28 touches, six marks, seven tackles and eight clearances for 140 points on another tough day for Maryborough, which has now gone 37 games without a win.
at Camp Reserve
South Bendigo midfielder Brody Haddow must be racking the Michelsen Medal votes up. The ball magnet had another big day out, racking up 50 touches (22 kicks, 28 disposals) to now be averaging 39 across his past five games.
Haddow, who ended the game with 202 ranking points, had already accumulated 17 touches by quarter-time before having another 11 during the second quarter when South Bendigo tore the game to shreds.
Castlemaine had led by four points at quarter-time before the Bloods slammed on 12.5 to 0.0 during the second term.
It was 20 inside-50s to one in favour of South Bendigo during the second quarter, while the Bloods had 90 disposals, meaning they kicked a goal every 7.5 possessions.
Bloods' forward Brock Harvey scored 13 times from 16 kicks, kicking 9.4 and taking a round-high 14 marks, included seven contested, for 160 ranking points.
The Bloods' Mac Cameron controlled the air with 58-hit outs to continue his outstanding season.
The trio of John Watson (54), Matt Filo (40) and Riley Pedretti (37) combined for 131 of the Magpies' 340 disposals.
at Canterbury Park
The BFNL's first draw of the season, with the Hawks and Dragons finishing all square on 64 apiece.
The Hawks had more disposals (370-315), more inside 50s (54-45), more marks (71-63), more tackles (68-57) and more clearances (57-50), but having the better of those stats couldn't translate into four points in what has been the story of their past month
The clash featured a battle of two of the league's premier big men in Sandhurst's Hamish Hosking and Eaglehawk's Connor Dalgleish, with both ranked among the top five players on the ground.
Hosking's tally of 73 hit-outs is ranked No.2 this season behind his 83 against Kangaroo Flat in round one, while he also had a round-high 15 clearances.
The Hawks' Dalgleish had 35 hit-outs, while also applying plenty of pressure with nine tackles.
at Dower Park
42 wins in a row now for Golden Square over Kangaroo Flat and the streak is showing no signs of ending any time soon, with the margin this time 143 points.
The Bulldogs won contested ball 150-114 and total possessions 450-304, had 71 inside 50s to 35 and won clearances 50-35.
A huge game from Golden Square midfielder Tom Toma, who also made his presence felt inside 50.
Toma produced the No.4 ranked game of the season with 40 disposals (21 kicks, 19 handballs), 11 marks, four tackles and 11 clearances, while also booting five goals to accumulate 237 points.
Team-mate Jake Thrum (38 disposals) had over 30 touches for the third time in his past six games, while Hamish Morcom's eight goals without a miss came from 13 kicks.
Valiant effort from Roos' midfielder Liam Collins with 34 disposals, five tackles and 13 clearances to be the second ranked player on the ground with 169 points.
at Tannery Lane
Yet another huge game from hard-working Strathfieldsaye midfielder Callum McCarty, who for the third week in a row earned more than 200 points.
This time it was 220 as the Storm improved to 13-0 in games against Kyneton at Tannery Lane.
McCarty's statline read 45 touches (20 kicks, 25 handballs), seven marks, 13 clearances, five tackles and eight inside-50s.
McCarty has now had consecutive games of 220 points v Kyneton, 249 v Maryborough and 217 v Kangaroo Flat.
Of the top seven highest-ranked games across the first half of the season, McCarty has three of them.
The game was highlighted by Storm captain Lachlan Sharp kicking the 20th double-figure bag of his BFNL career with his haul of 11 goals to be the No.2 ranked player on the ground behind McCarty with 186 points.
With 120, it was the fourth game in a row the Storm have taken at least 120 marks.
Eleven of the Storm's 22 players had at least 100 ranking points, while the only Tiger to crack triple figures was star mid/forward Cameron Manuel with 136.
Manuel kicked five of the Tigers' 10 goals to go with 23 disposals and five clearances.
The Storm took 28 marks inside 50 from their 68 entries, while despite having 202 more possessions than Kyneton (472-270), Strathfieldsaye also convincingly won the effective tackle count 57-32.
