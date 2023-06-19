Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo track specialist Spanish Snitzel does it again

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 20 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spanish Snitzel, ridden by Madison Lloyd, charges down the outside to win at Bendigo on Sunday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
Spanish Snitzel, ridden by Madison Lloyd, charges down the outside to win at Bendigo on Sunday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

SWAN Hill visitor Spanish Snitzel further enhanced his reputation as a Bendigo track specialist with another barnstorming win at the White Hills racecourse on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.