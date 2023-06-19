SWAN Hill visitor Spanish Snitzel further enhanced his reputation as a Bendigo track specialist with another barnstorming win at the White Hills racecourse on Sunday.
The Con Kelly-trained five-year-old gelding made it four wins from eight starts at Bendigo with an impressive benchmark 64 victory over 1500m.
He has also been placed twice at Bendigo.
Spanish Snitzel made it back-to-back wins after scoring over 1600m on his home track during this month's Swan Hill Cup Carnival.
It continued a resurgence in form for the son of Choisir, who was unplaced in his first five starts this preparation, before his home track breakthrough.
Equally as important in Sunday's win as the return to his favourite track was the services of jockey Madison Lloyd.
The 22-year-old has ridden Spanish Snitzel a total of four times for two wins and a second, including his two latest wins.
"Maddy's got the key to him, hasn't she," Kelly said post-race.
"I was a bit worried when he was behind (second placegetter) Zooming Zebra and wasn't getting out wide enough, but once he saw daylight that was all over red rover, wasn't it.
"Dan Stackhouse rode him here at Bendigo two starts ago and it was the best he had shown in his starts this prep. He then of course went on to win at Swan Hill.
"(Last) week, he was his usual, I wouldn't say aggressive self, but he knows how to push my buttons, so I was confident (on Sunday) if he got a good run in, he'd go well."
Spanish Snitzel boosted his overall record to six wins and 11 placings from 42 starts for prize earnings of $226,734.
Lloyd had clearly done her homework before Sunday.
"He's a tough little horse, isn't he? I found today in amongst them, he didn't really like it, so I did my best to get out wide on him and once I got him out into clear air, he really let down good," she said.
"I've noticed a few of his wins here at Bendigo have been down the outside.
"I was able to get on the back of Jack Hill on the corner (on Zooming Zebra) and I just sat there for as long as I could and just pulled out and he did all the rest himself.
"I hope (I stay on him), he's a beautiful horse to ride."
