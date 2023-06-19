ATHLETICS Bendigo Region was in superb form at Saturday's fourth leg in the cross-country series run by Athletics Victoria at Cruden Farm.
An outstanding day for Bendigo's team, aka Bats, included victory in men's premier, division three women, division six men, under-20 men, and under-16 girls.
The Bats were runner-up in division three men, division four women, and third in the under-20 women's class.
Racing for men's premier was a 12km duel on the testing farm lay-out.
Birmingham Commonwealth Games runner and world XC championships representative Andy Buchanan led the Bats to victory.
Buchanan charged around the 12km course near Langwarrin in a time of 36.21 minutes.
The Bats had five runners in the top 20.
Results for the line-up in the top flight were Matt Buckell, 8th in 38.07; Paddy Stow, 11th in 38.17; Archie Reid, 15th in 38.52; Nathan Stoate, 16th in 39.14; and Bryan Keely, 41st in 40.50.
Bendigo's score of 92 points meant it was well clear of Box Hill, 105; Western Athletics, 148; Geelong Region, 254; and Mentone, 276.
It was another triumphant hit-out for Bendigo in women's division three.
Virginia McCormick was fastest for the Bats and fourth overall in a 44.48.
The feats of Alice Wilkinson, 21st in 48.15; Taryn Furletti, 23rd in 48.36; and Vanessa Bull, 55th in 53.08; gave Bendigo a score of 103 points to lead Richmond, 347; and Waverley, 408.
It was a closely-fought duel in men's division three.
Western scored 443 points to lead Bendigo, 478, and South Melbourne, 770.
The Bats' line-up was Jamie Cook, 82nd in 42.56; Stephen Van Rees, 83rd in 42.58; Oscar Reid, 90th in 43.25; Nathan Meade, 108th in 44.18; and Shaun White, 115th in 44.33.
Placings of 134th, 200th, 219th and 220th ensured Bendigo won division six men on 773 points from Yarra Ranges, 1056; and South Melbourne, 1192.
The Bats' line-up was Ben Warren, 45.47; Ben Stolz, 50.04; Greg Hilson, 51.33; and Trevor Kelly 51.36.
In women's division four, Rebecca Wilkinson, Anne Buckley and Ruth Sandeman ran times of 51.17, 59.20 and 61.59 to be 82nd, 97th and 110th as Bendigo was runner-up to South Melbourne.
Octavian Power-Priede and Ben McDermid clocked times of 51.38 and 63.44 as Bendigo was seventh in division seven.
Juliet Heahleah clocked 63.01 to be 117th.
Highs in the juniors included second, third and 12th placings by Jayden Padgham, 22.25; Harrison Boyd, 22.36; and Lewis Gillett, 25.09; to win the under-20 men's 7km contest.
Tullie Rowe added to her great form by winning the under-20 women's 7km in 26.25.
Logan Tickell won the under-18 men's 7km in 22.28 as team-mate Max Rowe ran 25.39 to be 14th.
It was victory for Bendigo's under-16 girls' 5km as Abbey Reid was second in 18.44; Chelsea Tickell was fourth in 20.08; and Ebony Woodward, 15th in 23.03.
Tully Lang and Abbey Cartner ran the under-18 girls' 5km in 20.28 and 23.14.
Another of the Bats' rising stars, Tyler Fynch ran the under-14 5km in 17.41 to be runner-up.
