TATURA has jumped to the top of the CV League 1 Men's ladder, displacing Shepparton South following a 2-1 victory over their championship rival on Saturday
The Ibises came from 1-nil down early at McEwen Reserve in Shepparton to level the game by half time.
A goal in the 62nd minute from Damian Russo put Tatura in front for the first time and it was there that the Ibises stayed on their way to recording their sixth win of the season from eight games.
A resilient and gritty performance was music to the ears of Tatura coach Thomas Corso.
"It was a crazy game as it always is between us two in the derby game, but it was insane to be part of it," he said.
"It's great to be back on top, where I think we belong.
"Our resilience was a pleasing factor.
"To go one-nil down, but to keep a positive mentality and healthy attitude and to keep playing the way we play and not buy into the way they do, was a perfect show of character from us.
"And to have so many of the young boys step up and play key roles against a much bigger, faster and more experienced side, it was awesome to see from a coach's perspective."
Corso singled out Mason Hamilton, Cooper Gosstray and Christian Corso as heavy influences in a tough victory.
"Our season has been a bit of a slow burn - we made mistakes early in the year, which we were a bit down on ourselves about," he said.
"I basically told the boys, it's a long season, teams are going to drop points because the competition is so even this season, but we will get our moments.
"One of those moments was this week with United dropping points and us beating South."
At Truscott Reserve, a pair of goals by Jesse Matthews and one from Caden Meeks helped deliver Eaglehawk its third win of the season in a 3-0 victory over Shepparton United.
The Hawks will get a good chance to make it two-in-a-row against bottom side Strathfieldsaye Colts United this Sunday.
At Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve, Spring Gully United moved within one point of third-placed Shepparton United and Epsom in fourth with a 1-0 win over the Scorpions.
Joshua Woods was the goal scorer for the Reds, boosting his tally this season to four.
Strathdale collected its second win with a 5-1 victory against Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
Ethan Hunter was the chief contributor on the scoreboard for the Blues with three goals, while Nicholas Watson and Matthew Gallagher added one apiece.
A tough showdown at home against top-side Tatura awaits the Blues this weekend.
In CV League 1 Women's action, Strathfieldsaye Colts United kept its unbeaten record with a 7-0 victory over bottom team Strathdale.
Zoe Cail led the way for Colts on the scoreboard with four goals, joining teammate Rebecca Berry on 10 goals for the season, after she contributed two.
Bethany McDonald was the team's other goal scorer.
Six points clear on the ladder of second-placed Spring Gully United, which had the bye on the weekend, Colts will continue their season this Sunday against Eaglehawk.
The sixth-placed Hawks went down to Shepparton United at Truscott Reserve on Saturday, but not before giving the visitors a bit of a scare after equalising the scores at 1-1 early in the second half following a penalty conversion by Lara Priest.
Goals by Maria Villani (60th minute) and Rebekah Lawson (75th) quickly swung the momentum United's way for a 3-1 win.
Currently fourth on the ladder, United made some ground on third-placed Tatura after the Ibises drew 1-1 with Shepparton South at McEwen Reserve.
Samantha Comline put South 1-0 up in the 12th minute, a lead they held until Ava Rosello responded in the 71st minute to salvage a draw.
In next week's games, Spring Gully United returns to action at Stanley Avenue against Shepparton United; Strathdale hosts Tatura; and Strathfieldsaye Colts United clash with Eaglehawk.
CV League 1 Men's: Joel Aitken (Shepparton South) 14; Nicholas Mori (Shepparton South) 14; Ryan Brooks (Shepparton United) 8; Sean Grant (Shepparton South) 8; Toby Azhar (Shepparton United) 8; Tristan Zito (Tatura) 8.
CV League 1 Women's: Letesha Bawden (Spring Gully) 10; Rebecca Berry (Strathfieldsaye Colts United) 10; Zoe Cail (Strathfieldsaye Colts United) 10; Paige Conder (Spring Gully) 8; Olivia Saron (Shepparton United) 7; Rosemarene Legalo (Shepparton South) 7.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.