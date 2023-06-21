While most pundits had Sandhurst in their top five at the start of the season, few would have predicted they'd still be undefeated at the midway point of the BFNL season.
Sitting at 8-1-0 following their thrilling draw at Eaglehawk on Saturday, the Dragons are currently firm premiership favourites.
That's not to say there isn't room to improve.
The Dragons were beaten by the Hawks in possession (-55), clearances (-7) and inside 50s (-9).
They also can't call upon the services of Sam Conforti and Lachlan Tardrew every week, with the pair set to return to the VFL this weekend.
As with the best teams at any level of footy, the Maroon and Blue are on a continuous search for excellence, and while Dragons co-coach Ashley Connick isn't downplaying his side's achievements so far in 2023, he believes they are yet to reach their peak.
"If you gave us eight and a half wins at the start of the season, we'd take it any day of the week," Connick said.
"We still think there's a lot of improvement ahead for us, though.
"Our intent and effort were there on Saturday, but we were pretty disappointed with some areas under our control that we didn't execute.
"There's plenty to work on, which is a good thing at this time of year."
Luckily for Connick, the areas of improvement he's talking about are ones the Dragons have been doing well for the majority of the year and can be fixed quickly.
"We've been well setup behind and in front of the footy in the first eight weeks, but we we're poor at both on Saturday," Connick said.
"Then there's little things like being on the outside of a forward when we should have been on the inside or back shoulder sort stuff."
If the Dragons' structure fell down as much as Connick is alluding to on Saturday, and they still managed to get away with a draw against a fellow premiership contender, that's pretty scary for the rest of the BFNL.
"For our structure to fall down for large periods of the game and to hang in there and nearly snatch it, we're reasonably happy with that," Connick said.
"But make no mistake, we're sitting here thinking we've got a fair bit to fix up."
The Dragons travel to Kangaroo Flat this Saturday, but their next big test to keep their undefeated record will come in round 12 away to Golden Square.
