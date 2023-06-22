Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 1
Home buyers are sure to love this immaculate home with much-loved gardens and a sought-after location.
At Kennington, the home is just 450 metres from Strathdale shopping centres and Kennington Village. Schools, parkland, cafes, shops, the university and reservoir are close by.
Selling agent Linda Currie of Team Real Estate said the property has individual land title with no owner's corporation.
Ideal floor plan with three bedrooms and a two-way bathroom for ensuite convenience.
Living options include a formal lounge as well as open-plan family zone with kitchen.
Ducted heating and cooling are installed, two bedrooms have fitted robes, the bathroom has a separate bath and shower. Wall oven, dishwasher, two panty cupboards, breakfast bar, and sliding door to outdoor living are more features.
The barbecue area has roofing, timber decking and tranquil views of the leafy garden.
A single auto-garage and a garden shed complete this beautifully maintained property.
New listing with a realistic price range to suit a wide variety of buyers.
Perfect downsizer or stepping-stone home. Professionals seeking low-maintenance living near the university are urged to inspect. Investors can expect high occupancy and healthy returns.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.