BENDIGO City FC maintained the pressure on its main rivals for second spot on the Men's State League 5 West ladder following a crushing 9-1 win against Surfside Waves on Saturday.
City picked up its eighth win of the season to maintain its hold on fourth spot of the ladder after 12 games, four points behind second-placed West Point and two behind Melton Phoenix in third.
Undefeated Balmoral (12-0) remains as the runaway ladder leader on 36 points, eight clear of West Point and 12 ahead of Bendigo City.
An emphatic victory at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve broke a two-game losing streak for City following defeats to Ballarat (3-2) and Balmoral (2-nil).
The result was never in doubt after Alex Caldow slotted City's first goal at the 10-minute mark.
One of the team's leading recruits this season, Caldow was among three players to score twice in the demolition.
Luke Burns contributed two in the second half after coming on in the 57th minute, as did the player he replaced, teenager Hamish Walker.
It was part of a huge weekend for Walker, who scored twice in Bendigo City's 2-2 under-18s draw against North Geelong Warriors on Sunday.
With still plenty to play out in their season, coach Greg Thomas was rapt to be back on the winner's list after what could have proved a tricky game against the Waves.
"They only lost 1-nil to Melton a month or so ago, so we weren't going to take them lightly," he said.
"We didn't know what to expect, but we had a job to do and the boys played really well.
"I thought Aidan Lane and Jacob Floyd in the midfield were really good for us. Archie Goudie played only his second game of senior football for us and was really good and was one of the standouts.
"Darius Thomas, who came in for his first senior game as something different, was fantastic.
"We had a few players missing on the weekend, obviously one of them being Sam Farr, who is injured."
Easily the most pleasing aspect for Thomas on Saturday was the continued emergence of City's younger crop of players.
"On the weekend we had five players, who are 18 years old or younger, which is great for us as a club," he said.
"It shows we are doing the right thing as a club and the future looks very bright."
Next up for Bendigo City is an away clash against Tarneit United, which has only one win for the season among 11 losses.
City won the teams' earlier season contest 14-2.
