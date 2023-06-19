Bendigo Advertiser
Young guns impress for Bendigo City in big win over Surfside Waves

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 19 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 2:08pm
Bendigo City senior captain Aidan L:ane. File picture by Colin Nuttall
BENDIGO City FC maintained the pressure on its main rivals for second spot on the Men's State League 5 West ladder following a crushing 9-1 win against Surfside Waves on Saturday.

