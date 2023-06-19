A man who has pleaded guilty to a string of thefts in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court has had his plea adjourned until August while he is assessed for a community corrections order.
Samuel James Else, 30, faced seven charges including criminal damage, threat to inflict serious injury, theft from a motor vehicle and four counts of theft of items amounting to more than $4000.
The court heard the offending began in Epsom on August 25, 2021, when Else and a co-accused stole multiple items from Bunnings Warehouse.
READ MORE:
The court heard Else was wearing a red long sleeve jumper, dark jeans and a Bunnings Warehouse apron and loaded items to the value of $1225.05 from the power and gardening aisle onto a trolley.
The items included a wood splitter, two chainsaws and a leaf blower.
Else proceeded to load the items into a trailer and then he and his co-accused drove away.
On November 16, 2021, Else entered another store and stole a Milwaukee battery drill, a Milwaukee battery charger and a Ledlenser torch collectively valued at $600.
Else made no attempt to pay for these items before exiting. Outside two staff members witnessed him remove stolen items from underneath his jumper, enter some bushes and then exit the bushes holding a large suitcase.
His car was boxed in by two others in an attempt to stop the theft and then Else abandoned the vehicle and ran away.
On December 21, 2021, Else stole more items from a Bunnings store in Nunawading, taking two Dewalt drill and battery pack sets, a car battery tester and a Kincrome measuring device valued at $578 before having a scuffle with a witness outside after which Else threw most of the items back.
On December 25, 2021, Else visited the home of a person who had borrowed his car jumper cables.
The victim, standing on their balcony, saw Else's vehicle park in front of their own vehicle.
On the way down the stairs to see Else the victim heard a bang and then saw Else running to his car with a metal pole. The victim saw his vehicle with a broken front passenger window and its back door open.
He received a call shortly after from Else who said, "I don't give a f*** who you are I'll chop you to bits" and "I'll kick the f*** out of ya (sic) I don't care who your brothers are".
Else also stole $20 from the car.
On February 26, 2022, Else and a co-accused stole $1991 worth of alcohol from Liquorland in Bendigo.
Else now lives in Melbourne and his lawyer Karin Temperley told the court he was engaging well with services to battle his drug addition and other issues.
He had recently appeared before the County Court on other theft and firearm theft matters for which he pleaded guilty and was handed a deferred sentence.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.