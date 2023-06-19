Eaglehawk gained a much-needed statement win on Friday night to prove they are a force to be reckoned with in the CVFLW in 2023.
Their 14.9 (93) to 1.5 (11) thrashing over Bendigo Thunder at Canterbury Park showed how far the Hawks have come since the Thunder knocked them out of last year's finals series.
While the Hawks ended up relinquishing second spot on the weekend thanks to Woorinen recording an ever-bigger percentage-boosting win, the performance has left their coach Molly Metcalf over the moon.
"I'm absolutely stoked with the result," Metcalf said.
"Our goal was to come out strong, and we might have started a bit slower than we would have liked, but the body of work over four quarters, especially that last quarter blitz, was very pleasing.
It was a true four-quarter performance from the Hawks, who restricted the Thunder to one goal for the match.
Lexie Moss and Eileen Mitchell were pivotal in defence.
"The back six worked hard all night, and anything that went in came straight back out," Metcalf said.
"Thunder had enough inside 50s, but we rebounded superbly."
Grace Edlin made the most of her time up forward when not in the midfield slotting five goals for the second week in a row.
"Grace (Edlin) is in ripping form," Metcalf said.
"It's a big luxury to have someone who can line up as a midfielder then go kick goals up forward when she's resting."
Edlin was among seven individual goalkickers for the Hawks.
"We had a good spread of goalkickers again, which has been a big focus for us," Edlin said.
"We don't rely on any single player to do everything.
"Each week, we've got a vast range in the best and kicking goals which shows we're tracking in the right direction."
Kelly Mensforth, who Metcalf labelled as "one of our most important players," kicked three in her 150th game.
The Hawks dominated the midfield throughout the night, with the Thunder missing gun captain Shae-Lee Murphy-Burke.
"We handled them around stoppages and got a lot of important clearances early in the game," Metcalf said.
"Throughout the second, they got on top a bit, so we had to reset our structure which we did and allowed us to get the momentum for the rest of the game."
The Hawks face another big test this Friday night at Wade Street when they take on fellow top-four aspirants Golden Square.
"We're looking forward to it," Metcalf said.
"Now that we're over the halfway point of the season, I'm sure Square has improved significantly since we last played them, and it will be good to see how we match up because the top four or five is shaping up to be quite close."
Elsewhere in the CVFLW, the Tigers jumped to second following a big win over Strathfieldsaye, and Golden Square overcame a much improved North Bendigo by five goals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.