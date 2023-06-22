Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 1
Nicely renovated, this home has a welcoming entrance that opens to a central hall with bedrooms on one side and living to the other. French doors connect the light-filled lounge and the front porch, creating an easy indoor-outdoor flow as well as an ideal place for relaxing and entertaining.
The home's three generous bedrooms have the warm tones that polished wooden floors bring. The main bedroom has built-in storage, the others have freestanding robes. Servicing the bedrooms is the generous family bathroom with large vanity, shower, and bath.
The home has a comfortable climate all year with gas ducted heating and ducted evaporative cooling throughout.
Reminiscent of its era, the eat-in style kitchen showcases the best of old and new. A traditional layout with all the modern conveniences such as dishwasher, gas cooking and soft-close cabinetry.
Outside, the charm continues with a thoughtfully designed garden maximising every inch of the compact easy-care allotment.
Stone paths, established garden beds and clever plantings create privacy plus intimate nooks and crannies. A raised vegetable garden has been planted with winter veggies ready for harvest later in the year. The remote-controlled gate provides secure access from the street to the carport.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.