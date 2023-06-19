Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Photos

Bendigo Junior Football League weekend scores | ROUND 8

Updated June 19 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BENDIGO JUNIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE SCORES - ROUND 8

U16 Seniors

Sandhurst Maroon 5.2 15.5 17.12 25.18 (168)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.