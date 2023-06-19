Bendigo Junior Football League weekend scores | ROUND 8

Sandhurst Maroon 5.2 15.5 17.12 25.18 (168)
Eaglehawk 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS - Sandhurst Maroon: O.Stewart 4, H.White 4, L.Borchard 3, C.Duke 3, J.Harvey 3, Z.Connick 2, M.Guthrie 2, O.Cail 1, K.O'Hehir 1, G.Hay 1, C.Poyser 1. Eaglehawk: J.Tewhata 1
BEST - Sandhurst Maroon: L.Poyser, L.McNamara, G.Hay, L.Borchard, C.Duke, O.Stewart. Eaglehawk: W.Malone, I.Phillips-Adams, F.Holden, J.Coates-moore, T.Taylor, D.Marsh
Sandhurst Navy 1.3 4.4 6.5 7.5 (47)
Castlemaine 0.4 3.5 4.5 5.8 (38)
GOALS - Sandhurst Navy: O.Taylor 4, O.McNamara 2, C.Bannan 1. Castlemaine: C.Holman 2, S.Sieber-Hogg 1, M.Britton 1, J.Honeychurch 1
BEST - Sandhurst Navy: T.Smith, C.Mackenzie, H.Byrne, O.Taylor, O.McNamara, A.Weeks. Castlemaine: O.Britt, J.Barnes, C.Holman, N.Nyok, P.Leathem, S.Robertson
Golden Square 6.2 13.6 14.7 17.9 (111)
Rochester 1.3 1.3 4.6 5.9 (39)
GOALS - Golden Square: A.Eaton 7, J.Peter 5, R.Dillon 3, A.Drummond 1, H.Wright 1. Rochester: T.White 1, O.Williams 1, M.Harrington 1, R.Hayes 1, K.Pearse 1
BEST - Golden Square: A.Eaton, R.Dillon, D.Webb, L.Wescott, J.Peter, B.Ritchie. Rochester: T.White, C.HARBOUR, F.Pain, O.Tarrant, M.Harrington, O.Williams
Strathfieldsaye 1.2 2.3 4.7 6.8 (44)
South Bendigo 1.3 2.5 3.5 5.7 (37)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: E.Giddings 2, S.Hancock 2, J.Connor 1, A.Wingrave 1. South Bendigo: A.Price 2, E.McMahon 1, S.Power 1, C.Russell 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: A.Wingrave, D.Cleave, S.Hancock, R.O'Donnell, J.Tuohey, E.Giddings. South Bendigo: T.Hardingham, S.Cluff, J.Irwin, N.Masullo, S.Gray, A.Price
Maryborough 3.0 4.1 7.1 7.3 (45)
MGYCW 1.2 2.5 2.7 4.8 (32)
GOALS - Maryborough: S.Thomson 2, J.Skinner 2, H.Wendels 1, L.Forster 1, J.Marinakis 1. MGYCW: F.Mulcair 2, R.Doorty 1, M.Holmes 1
BEST - Maryborough: C.Mark, J.Skinner, J.Trickey, N.Fraser, H.Kurzke, T.Costelow. MGYCW: F.Mulcair, D.Brown, M.Holmes, A.Gray, Z.Whalen, B.Quinlan-Fawcett
White Hills Black 4.3 6.7 8.7 8.9 (57)
Kangaroo Flat 1.0 4.1 6.1 8.2 (50)
GOALS - White Hills Black: L.Cummings 2, L.Rice 1, D.Murley 1, J.Ratcliffe 1, T.Schultz 1, F.Millar 1, P.Kabalan 1. Kangaroo Flat: O.Lowndes 3, R.McNamara 2, T.Blythman 2, B.Franken 1
BEST - White Hills Black: H.Mills, J.Ketterer, J.Ratcliffe, H.Middleton, T.Caine, J.Langtree. Kangaroo Flat: T.Farmer, J.Burns, J.Taylor, O.Lowndes, R.Bolton, R.McNamara
Huntly 2.3 7.6 10.11 13.15 (93)
Golden Square 2.0 4.0 6.2 8.3 (51)
GOALS - Huntly: J.Mullane 4, H.Matthews 3, J.Saunders 2, M.Lawrence 1, B.Smith 1, T.Snowdon 1, C.Johnstone 1. Golden Square: C.Murphy 2, C.Seboa 2, C.Barker 2, S.Mcgrath 1, A.Costello 1
BEST - Huntly: M.Lawrence, T.Biggs, B.Murley, K.Fitzpatrick, C.Cowan, J.Mullane. Golden Square: S.Mcgrath, J.Hutton, L.McIntosh, C.Barker, C.Murphy, A.Costello
MGYCW 2.1 4.5 6.10 9.14 (68)
White Hills Red 1.2 2.4 2.5 2.5 (17)
GOALS - MGYCW: N.Hadden 4, S.Neervoort 2, T.Blackman 1, O.Bowman 1, K.Vroom 1. White Hills Red: K.Pearce 1, J.Sherwood 1
BEST - MGYCW: M.Lines, D.Goddard, O.Bowman, N.Hadden, J.Douglas, S.Neervoort. White Hills Red: K.Pearce, M.Coffey, W.Runnalls, R.Riding, K.Nieto, A.Oehms
LBU Cats 5.2 11.5 12.8 14.9 (93)
Marong 1.0 2.1 3.4 4.5 (29)
GOALS - LBU Cats: J.Brentnall 3, W.Hann 2, N.Mitchell 2, C.Mundie 2, C.Roberts 2, C.McIntyre 1, H.Condliffe 1, H.Keele 1. Marong: B.Wells 2, H.Arnett 1
BEST - LBU Cats: N.Mitchell, W.Hann, C.Mundie, J.Brentnall, M.Munro, T.O'Brien. Marong: J.Larson, J.bradley, B.Hale, M.Pickering, H.Arnett, B.Bissett
Eaglehawk 3.2 7.6 10.8 14.15 (99)
MGYCW 3.5 4.7 6.10 8.11 (59)
GOALS - Eaglehawk: H.Miller 5, X.Stone 3, T.Fox 3, Z.Shelton 1, A.Rae 1, T.Ferguson 1. MGYCW: R.Davey 2, J.Moresi 2, W.Hargreaves 2, A.Biggs 1, D.Downing 1
BEST - Eaglehawk: J.Webster, Z.Shelton, T.Fox, H.Miller, C.Larson, T.Ferguson. MGYCW: J.Wittingslow, J.Morcombe, D.Downing, B.Smart, L.Hoctor, K.Stuchbree
Sandhurst 4.3 9.6 11.8 16.12 (108)
Strathfieldsaye 1.2 2.3 6.7 7.9 (51)
GOALS - Sandhurst: M.Connick 8, L.Cameron 2, J.Westley 2, J.Craig 1, O.Suckling 1, R.Travaglia 1, W.Petersen 1. Strathfieldsaye: T.Griffin 3, A.Hand 1, W.Mayes 1, C.Elliott 1, N.Browell 1
BEST - Sandhurst: J.Kelly, R.Travaglia, M.Connick, G.O'Shea, N.Harvey, E.Ryan. Strathfieldsaye: T.Griffin, S.O'Bree, T.Gardiner, S.Cook, C.Hilson, M.Mudoti
South Bendigo 2.5 5.8 7.12 13.13 (91)
Golden Square 0.0 0.1 1.2 1.4 (10)
GOALS - South Bendigo: R.Newman 5, J.Kramer 2, H.Warne 2, N.Poole 1, H.Turnbull 1, X.Moore 1, A.Rooke 1. Golden Square: T.Richardson 1
BEST - South Bendigo: W.de Vries, H.Warne, R.Newman, M.Nicholas, L.Bray, S.Carter. Golden Square: M.Conway, H.Hayes, J.Allen, N.Pedrotti, H.Casey, N.Pollard
Kangaroo Flat 3.3 8.7 13.8 14.11 (95)
Castlemaine 2.1 2.2 4.4 6.5 (41)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: C.Woolley 5, I.Cole 5, S.Sharpe 3. Castlemaine: R.Fitzpatrick 2, M.Morgan 1, O.Grainger 1, A.Thompson 1, J.Oxley 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: C.Woolley, I.Cole, J.Gudge, L.Barton, S.Ahearn, N.Jennings. Castlemaine: L.Murray, A.Thompson, M.Kay, Z.Thompson, J.Oxley, O.Grainger
Strathfieldsaye 5.6 8.9 11.14 14.18 (102)
Rochester 0.0 0.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: T.Turner 2, V.Bortolotto 2, F.Worthington 2, N.Loorham 1, J.Baker 1, K.Read 1. Rochester: D.Carmichael 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: B.Geary, V.Bortolotto, S.Worthington, T.Brandt, A.van Dillen. Rochester: K.Cail, T.Jones, M.Boyack, B.Kyne, R.Mountjoy, Z.Morgan
Marong 0.0 0.5 3.10 6.15 (51)
Huntly Gold 3.2 7.2 7.2 8.3 (51)
GOALS - Marong: O.Steen 2, M.O'Donnell 2, J.Miller 1, J.Metherell 1. Huntly Gold: L.Cain 2, Z.Jensen 1, O.Davies 1, O.Kleinert 1, C.Pellegrino 1, C.Wright 1, M.Connors 1
BEST - Marong: J.Marwood, H.Allison, O.Steen, B.Wells, J.Miller, E.Bird. Huntly Gold: D.Swinnerton, J.Alford, H.Archer, Z.Jensen, O.Kleinert, C.Wright
Maryborough 1.2 4.3 6.8 7.9 (51)
South Bendigo 2.3 5.4 6.5 7.6 (48)
GOALS - Maryborough: O.Cassidy 4, M.Skinner 2, M.Trickey 1. South Bendigo: E.Grist 1, T.Floreani 1, J.Stone 1, H.Fizallen 1, F.Guzzo 1, M.Flett 1, Z.Mills 1
BEST - Maryborough: O.Cassidy, D.Hoban, D.Bridges, C.Larkin, M.Skinner, T.Johnson. South Bendigo: R.Diss, E.White, M.Slattery, Z.Mills, H.Fizallen, T.Henderson
White Hills 3.0 4.6 5.10 11.12 (78)
Strathfieldsaye 0.2 0.3 2.3 2.3 (15)
GOALS - White Hills: J.Mahood 3, I.Cass 3, R.Michielsen 2, C.Dickins 1, B.Jorgensen 1, E.Paterson 1. Strathfieldsaye: E.Tonna-Dorling 1, J.Robinson 1
BEST - White Hills: F.Parker, R.Michielsen, J.Mahood, E.Paterson, R.Argus, L.Mitchell. Strathfieldsaye: D.Gormly, T.Bartram, C.Bowie, J.Dyer, L.Morrice, H.Strachan
Sandhurst 0.1 4.3 6.6 8.13 (61)
Huntly Brown 2.0 3.1 4.4 4.5 (29)
GOALS - Sandhurst: M.Nally 3, C.Fraser 2, T.Barry 1, I.Omeara 1, T.Frawley 1. Huntly Brown: C.Wheelhouse 2, J.Giudice 1, R.Enright 1
BEST - Sandhurst: D.Strachan, T.Fraser, N.Rees, T.Byrne, M.Nally, R.Comer. Huntly Brown: R.Fahy, T.Cowan, C.Fahy, A.Callanan, J.Challis
MGYCW 1.1 3.1 5.4 7.8 (50)
Kangaroo Flat 2.0 5.2 6.2 6.2 (38)
GOALS - MGYCW: X.Tingley 2, C.Dowler 1, J.Baxter 1, O.Emmerson 1, C.Berry 1, A.Woolley 1. Kangaroo Flat: A.Clayton 4, R.LEECH 2
BEST - MGYCW: M.Cathrine, A.Woolley, J.Baxter, A.Curnow, C.Dowler, O.Emmerson. Kangaroo Flat: J.Thatcher, T.Diss, T.Penrose, C.Pearce, R.Mitchell, A.Clayton
Golden Square 4.7 13.10 16.16 20.21 (141)
North Bendigo 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Golden Square: T.Ahearn 6, W.Stedman 3, S.Snell 2, M.Nicholson 2, A.Brown 2, T.Thomas 1, T.Byrne 1, S.Morgan 1, T.Morgan 1, C.McKay 1. North Bendigo: N/A
BEST - Golden Square: T.Ahearn, S.Morgan, M.Nicholson, T.Morgan, J.O'Sullivan, C.Scoble. North Bendigo: R.Hunt, F.Nicholson, T.Borserio, E.Harvey, S.Arthur, R.Cain
Strathfieldsaye - - - - (58)
St Francis - - - - (6)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: C.Giddings 2, T.Kanzamar 1, H.Young 1, J.Monaghan 1, L.Hancock 1, T.O'Keefe 1, T.Brown 1. St Francis: T.Harrop 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: N/A. St Francis: J.Prowse, F.Todd, L.Byrne, E.Place, T.Harrop, H.Baker
Golden Square 1.2 2.2 5.8 8.8 (56)
St Thereses 0.1 2.6 2.6 3.7 (25)
GOALS - Golden Square: H.Pannett 2, J.Burke 2, C.Finch 2, D.Dupille 1, J.Allen 1. St Thereses: J.Rees 2, K.Westley 1
BEST - Golden Square: J.Allen, R.McLean, A.Lethlean, H.Pannett, C.Finch, R.Norman. St Thereses: J.Purdy, O.Rutzou, P.Sullivan, L.Travaglia, K.Westley, S.Frost
MGYCW 1.2 1.5 4.6 7.8 (50)
White Hills Black 1.2 1.3 3.3 3.4 (22)
GOALS - MGYCW: J.Hargreaves 3, D.Thomson 2, R.Cavalier 1, K.Wilson 1. White Hills Black: B.Young 1, L.Schelfhout 1, C.Matthews 1
BEST - MGYCW: J.Hargreaves, M.Austin, J.Farley, N.Ralton, J.Barker, N.James. White Hills Black: J.Yates, A.Birch, R.Middleton, M.Slattery, X.BAERKEN, M.Polglase
South Bendigo 4.2 5.4 7.7 10.14 (74)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - South Bendigo: H.Long 2, C.White 1, E.Frankum 1, C.Smythe 1, C.Kemp 1, J.Thurgood 1, P.Ingram 1, C.Fyffe 1, J.King 1. Strathfieldsaye: N/A
BEST - South Bendigo: C.White, H.Long, C.Fyffe, C.Kemp, A.Coburn, B.Anderson. Strathfieldsaye: C.Polson, S.Elkington, H.Dooly, M.Khodja, F.Vaughan
St Kilians St Peters Gold 1.1 1.3 2.3 3.4 (22)
Castlemaine 0.2 0.2 0.4 1.5 (11)
GOALS - St Kilians St Peters Gold: B.Doyle 1, A.Walsh 1, W.Scholtes 1. Castlemaine: J.Butler 1
BEST - St Kilians St Peters Gold: E.Willits, O.Connolly, C.McCarthy, N.Maltby, M.Haw, V.Martin. Castlemaine: D.Brasher, C.Cordy, L.Parsons, S.Grainger, Z.Davidge, J.O'Sullivan
Eaglehawk Eagles 3.0 6.3 7.3 11.4 (70)
Quarry Hill 3.2 3.2 5.6 6.7 (43)
GOALS - Eaglehawk Eagles: R.Button 4, C.Powley 2, L.Stanton 1, T.Turton 1, W.Jackson 1, X.Williams 1, J.McConnell 1. Quarry Hill: H.Knott 3, T.Peters 2, B.Martin 1
BEST - Eaglehawk Eagles: C.Powley, T.Turton, R.Button, M.Fitt, B.Taylor, J.McConnell. Quarry Hill: B.Martin, H.Knott, T.Peters, T.Dunne, A.Kennedy, H.Cooney
Huntly Gold 3.0 7.4 8.6 9.8 (62)
Maryborough 1.1 2.1 2.4 3.4 (22)
GOALS - Huntly Gold: T.Cowan 5, H.Marwood 1, K.Manson 1, R.Edwards 1, J.Clark 1, N.Campbell 1. Maryborough: E.Boyes 1, M.Trickey 1, L.Morse 1
BEST - Huntly Gold: H.Marwood, T.Cowan, J.Clark, K.Manson, R.Edwards, H.Mill. Maryborough: C.Stevens, E.Boyes, H.Heathcock, J.Wills, W.Smith, M.Trickey
St Thereses 2.1 6.1 7.2 9.6 (60)
St Kilians St Peters Green0.1 0.1 0.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS - St Thereses: H.Rees 3, A.Purdy 2, S.Davie 2, P.Sherwood 1, R.Kent 1. St Kilians St Peters Green: H.Macnee 1
BEST - St Thereses: R.Abley, J.Skinner, A.Purdy, O.Frilay, D.Kramer, B.Tonkin. St Kilians St Peters Green: N/A
St Monicas 4.4 6.9 7.9 10.15 (75)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 0.0 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS - St Monicas: E.Crocker 4, O.Hawking 2, J.Pidoto 1, L.Geddes 1, M.Bennallack 1, H.Sherwood 1. Strathfieldsaye: W.Martin 1
BEST - St Monicas: D.Bonnici, H.Sherwood, R.Bissett, M.Bennallack, C.Lourie, L.Geddes. Strathfieldsaye: J.Brain, L.Sharples, N.Hodgskiss, J.Patton, W.Martin
Kangaroo Flat 2.1 4.5 6.7 8.11 (59)
Huntly Brown 0.0 1.0 2.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: A.Coghill 2, R.Grinter 2, C.Brown 1, R.Gudge 1, M.Downes 1, S.Hurley 1. Huntly Brown: C.Ayres 1, R.Stevens 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: N/A. Huntly Brown: O.Rainsbury, M.Kean, J.Rainsbury, L.Rostron, M.McCashney, C.Ayres
Eaglehawk Hawks 4.4 5.4 8.8 8.9 (57)
St Francis 0.0 0.1 0.1 2.3 (15)
GOALS - Eaglehawk Hawks: P.Smith 2, L.Hunt 2, J.Hocking 1, X.Rayner 1, G.Hillard 1. St Francis: F.Wood 1, R.Davies 1
BEST - Eaglehawk Hawks: B.Safstrom, G.Hillard, J.Richardson, P.Smith, R.Kidd whyte, X.Rayner. St Francis: Z.Omeara, K.Finch, J.Millar, A.Dickson, E.Kelly, P.Allan
Golden Square 0.0 1.0 4.0 5.0 (30)
MGYCW 2.1 3.4 3.4 4.4 (28)
GOALS - Golden Square: D.Dupille 1, L.Walsh 1, A.Pitcher 1. MGYCW: A.Hutton 1, H.Ruffell 1, L.Brown 1
BEST - Golden Square: L.Liddell, B.Bradley, undefined.null, J.Bryan, W.Denney, D.Dupille. MGYCW: A.Hutton, L.Hardiman, T.Drum, C.Davis, H.Ruffell, undefined.null
Heathcote 0.2 0.2 2.4 2.5 (17)
Marong 0.0 1.1 1.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Heathcote: C.Ruck 1, I.Pianta-Cook 1. Marong: J.Atkinson 1, E.Swanton 1
BEST - Heathcote: N.Burton, J.Mitchell, C.Ruck, C.Gellatly, N.Moore, L.Slee. Marong: A.Krauth, N.Carter, J.Metherell, M.Ferguson, I.Gardam, K.Hammond
White Hills Red 2.1 3.2 6.4 7.5 (47)
South Bendigo 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 (7)
GOALS - White Hills Red: T.Mclarty 3, M.Fuller 2, T.Parks 1, C.Kelson 1. South Bendigo: D.Huddleston 1
BEST - White Hills Red: D.Mills, D.Sinclair, M.Fuller, C.Boyd, H.Rothacker, T.Mclarty. South Bendigo: E.White, H.Burchell, H.Clementson, H.Sheldrick, P.O'Connor, D.Williams
Golden Square 1.2 5.8 7.10 7.15 (57)
MGYCW 0.1 0.2 0.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Golden Square: I.Taylor 2, A.Keighran 2, J.Everett 1, L.Baker 1, H.Morton 1. MGYCW: J.Noonan 1
BEST - Golden Square: N.Smith, H.Morton, L.Collins, C.Elliott, I.Taylor, S.Wellington. MGYCW: N.English, J.Noonan, Z.Cathrine, R.Butt, J.Elliott, X.Wallace
North Bendigo 4.6 5.9 9.13 13.14 (92)
Eaglehawk Two Blues 0.0 1.3 1.4 2.5 (17)
GOALS - North Bendigo: N/A. Eaglehawk Two Blues: K.Shelton 1, Z.Lorenz 1
BEST - North Bendigo: B.Benbow, L.Sloan, J.Johnston, Z.Greenshields, H.Hoggan, E.Wybar. Eaglehawk Two Blues: J.McHardy, L.McClure, S.Norman, B.Norden, L.Blyth, S.Pilcher
White Hills 5.3 12.9 15.12 18.14 (122)
Golden Square 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 (1)
GOALS - White Hills: S.Pearce 5, O.Turner 3, E.Cail 3, A.Haigh 2, T.Murphy 2, J.Morrison 1, M.Pearce 1, K.Smith 1. Golden Square: N/A
BEST - White Hills: H.Ripper, S.Pearce, T.Kendall, O.Turner, M.Meersbergen, R.hilson. Golden Square: G.Drage, A.Barker, K.Ahearn, C.Clark, P.Bannon, J.Hill
Woorinen Youth Girls 6.3 8.6 14.13 18.13 (121)
Sandhurst 1.1 3.1 4.1 5.5 (35)
GOALS - Woorinen Youth Girls: J.Bannam 4, S.Johnston 3, B.Lewis 3, I.Boulton 2, A.Mclean 2, N.Harlan 1, L.Somerville 1, K.Davison 1, M.Allan 1. Sandhurst: L.Franklin 2, E.McManus 1, S.Carmody 1, A.Grist 1
BEST - Woorinen Youth Girls: K.Davison, S.McClelland, J.Bannam, N.Harlan, S.Legudi, M.Allan. Sandhurst: A.Stewart, S.Carmody, C.Taylor, J.Dover, L.Franklin, A.Grist
Strathfieldsaye 1.0 1.2 1.3 2.4 (16)
Golden Square 1.1 1.3 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: A.Boyd 1, T.Skipper 1. Golden Square: L.Kornmann 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: A.Boyd, S.Ryan, M.Dunn, S.Ward, G.Bennett, T.Skipper. Golden Square: M.Roberts, L.Mansfield, L.Kornmann, L.Johansen, S.Lowther, M.Terry
Sandhurst 4.1 8.7 11.11 18.15 (123)
Castlemaine 1.1 1.1 2.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Sandhurst: L.Nihill 5, E.Bellenger 4, H.Cochrane 4, B.Mcmanus 3, C.scanlon 1, A.Franklin 1. Castlemaine: K.Batchelor 1, M.Hewson 1
BEST - Sandhurst: E.Bellenger, H.Cochrane, R.Mackie, C.Kelly, L.Nihill, B.Mcmanus. Castlemaine: C.Butcher, C.Cole, P.Marshall, C.drew, L.Whaley, T.Barry
White Hills 2.6 7.9 7.13 12.14 (86)
Golden Square 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - White Hills: S.O'Connell 5, M.Clark 4, B.Mapperson 1, S.Healy 1, M.Alford 1. Golden Square: N/A
BEST - White Hills: M.kelleher, S.Healy, G.Coller, K.Elliott, E.Pickering, S.Alford. Golden Square: I.Roe, A.Carr, S.Gray, E.Brown, L.Soko, S.Hickman
Sandhurst 3.1 4.6 4.8 7.11 (53)
Marong 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 (7)
GOALS - Sandhurst: L.Brown 3, C.Comer 1, T.Place 1, G.Watson 1, K.Daly 1. Marong: K.Priest 1
BEST - Sandhurst: M.Maxted, G.Clark, P.Gladstone, L.Brown, T.Place, K.Daly. Marong: J.Thomas, E.Taylor, K.Priest, M.Johnson, L.Jangra, I.Whelan
Strathfieldsaye 1.2 3.3 4.5 6.11 (47)
Kangaroo Flat 0.3 0.5 1.7 2.7 (19)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: J.O'Bree 2, J.Wood 1, S.Ingram 1, K.Molloy 1, L.Khodja 1. Kangaroo Flat: M.Bowler 1, L.Benaim 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: L.Khodja, J.O'Bree, E.Creek, J.Cunningham, L.Cockerall, S.Ingram. Kangaroo Flat: T.Keetelaar, S.Patullo, M.Berryman, C.Brown, T.Davis
Golden Square 3.2 4.4 5.6 7.8 (50)
St Francis 2.0 2.0 3.1 4.1 (25)
GOALS - Golden Square: M.Smith 2, W.Dellar 1, S.Carter 1, K.Graham 1. St Francis: S.Woodmore 1, M.Nielsen 1, M.Balic 1, C.O'Bree 1
BEST - Golden Square: A.Smith, M.Smith, J.Dowdell, S.Wellington, A.Smith, R.Carter. St Francis: N/A
St Therese's 7.2 14.6 21.9 23.12 (150)
Marong 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - St Therese's: L.Burn 7, G.Bray 3, Q.Guthrie 3, A.Wainwright 3, I.Kramer 2, P.Comer 1, M.Abley 1, E.Gretgrix 1, E.Fletcher 1, M.Bannan 1. Marong: N/A
BEST - St Therese's: G.Bray, Q.Guthrie, P.Comer, L.Bales, L.Burn, M.Abley. Marong: T.Dudderidge, C.Boyd, S.Mcdonald, W.Wright
Mt Pleasant - - - - (45)
White Hills - - - - (22)
GOALS - Mt Pleasant: N/A. White Hills: N/A
BEST - Mt Pleasant: ; White Hills: A.Morley, T.Sawyer, L.McGrath, P.Pedersen, A.Savage, H.Molyneux
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.