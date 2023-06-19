FOOTY SHORTS: Future stars showcase talents in Mooroopna

The Bendigo Junior Football League competed in an inter-league carnival against the Goulburn Murray Junior League and Murray Football League in Mooroopna on Sunday.
The under-15 boys put in the performance of the day, defeating Murray FL, by 61 points.
Results:
Under 13 boys:
GMJL 6.6 (42) def BJFL 1.2 (8)
MFL 4.5 (29) def BJFL 3.3 (21)
Under 14 boys:
GMJL 6.8 (44) def BJFL 2.0 (12)
MFL 10.4 (64) def BJFL 4.3 (27)
Under 15 boys:
GMJL 6.5 (41) def BJFL 2.6 (18)
BJFL 11.8 (74) def MFL 2.1 (13)
Under 16 boys:
GMJL 4.8 (32) def BJFL 3.1 (19)
MFL 11.8 (74) def BJFL 2.1 (13)
* AFL Victoria and School Sport Victoria have partnered to launch a nine-a-side competition for primary schools across the state.
Kennington Primary School will host six schools from the Loddon Mallee Primary Region on Tuesday.
Head of AFL Victoria, Ben Kavenagh, said this would allow more schools to compete in school footy.
"The nine-a-side format is designed to get more kids playing football, whether they're already involved or new to the game and wanting to learn new skills," he said.
"Smaller team sizes give schools more flexibility to participate, particularly where student numbers are lower.
"It's an exciting initiative, and we're looking forward to seeing this program rollout."
* Vic Country's under-18s National Championships campaign began with a 15.4 (94) to 11.9 (75) loss at Ikon Park to South Australia.
Bendigo Pioneer Harley Reid showed why he's expected to go number one in the draft kicking the game's first three goals.
Reid spent most of his first match back from a concussion up forward.
Vic Country travel to Perth next week for a Friday night game at the WACA against Western Australia.
WA lost their first game by 88 points.
