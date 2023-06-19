Bulldogs swing the magnets round to find more avenues to goal

After a month where its forward line failed to fire, Gisborne finally got some reward on the scoreboard 32.25 (217) on Saturday, albeit against the bottom of the ladder Maryborough.
But 16 individual goalkickers on a typically windy day at Gardiner Reserve is nothing to shirk at, and Bulldogs coach Brad Fox lauded the selflessness his team displayed.
"We put a couple of defenders forward late in the game to see if we could get them a goal, and the way our boys shared the goalkicking around it was the most selfless our forward line has operated all season," Fox said.
With Pat McKenna out for the season and young key forward Zac Denahy missing the previous two weeks, it has left the Bulldogs short on key tall options in attack.
Enter traditional full-back Jack Reaper who has been swung forward in the past fortnight.
Three goals from two games is a decent return from a man who's made his football living by stopping the ball going through the big sticks rather than kicking it.
But it's his presence and football smarts that have been most valuable for a Bulldogs forward line that is otherwise highly inexperienced.
"It's the second week in a row we've played Jack (Reaper) forward, and he just brings a bit of experience down there," Fox said.
"Full backs often make reasonable forwards because they know the patterns, and while Jack didn't kick a bag himself, he helps organise and structure the forward line, which enabled others to profit."
Denahy will have a fitness test this weekend in an effort to take on Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane on Saturday.
Whether he plays or not, the question of will the Reaper experiment continue is one Fox is grappling with.
The Bulldogs' defence was left exposed in round eight against South Bendigo when Reaper was first swung forward, leading to the Bloods piling on 20 goals to eight.
"It's a conundrum we'll face each week whether we need more height in defence," Fox said.
"But Jed Denahy is stepping us a 6'6 defender and is giving us the flexibility to use Jack on other parts of the ground."
At 3-6, it would take a minor miracle for the reigning premiers to make finals, and this week's game against the Storm is likely their last chance.
But with Castlemaine at home following the league bye, a major upset this Saturday from Fox's men could have them 5-6 following round 11.
"I don't mind doing a bit of maths, and everything is still possible at this point," Fox said.
"But we don't have the luxury of faltering any further, which makes this week's game against Strathfieldsaye incredibly important for us."
Along with Zac Denahy, ruckman Braidon Blake, Sam Graham, and Matt Weber will all go through fitness tests at training throughout the week in a bid to return for the Bulldogs do-or-die clash.
