NBL1: Braves notch pair of wins on home court over Wildcats

THE Bendigo Braves mens and womens teams both notched homecourt wins at Red Energy Arena over the Eltham Wildcats in their NBL1 matches on Sunday.
The Braves men needed overtime to defeat the Wildcats in a thrilling contest.
After scores had been level 75-75 at the end of regulation the Braves had the better of the extra five minutes needed to separate the sides to pull away and win 91-84.
Bijan Johnson was a strong presence for the Braves in the overtime period, scoring nine of Bendigo's 16 points, including a three-pointer with 34 seconds left to ice the game.
Earlier, the Wildcats scored the final four points of the final quarter after trailing 71-75 to force the game into extra time.
The trio of Luke Rosendale (28), Johnson (24) and Lat Mayen (19) combined to score 71 of the Braves' 91 points, with Rosendale (four) and Mayen (three) hitting on seven three-pointers between them.
With 13 rebounds as well as his 19 points Mayen had his fourth double-double of the season. Billy Smythe (10 points, 12 rebounds) also had his second-consecutive double-double for the Braves, who are now 7-8 and in 10th position in the standings.
Meanwhile, the Braves' women continued on their winning ways against the Wildcats.
The Braves retained their unbeaten record on the back of a second-half blitz.
After trailing 40-42 at half-time the Braves went on a 45-18 tear in the second half to run away with an 85-60 victory.
Megan McKay had another strong all-round game with 25 points on nine-of-12 shooting from the field and 11 rebounds, while Kelly Wilson combined 16 points with 12 assists and Cassidy McLean contributed 13 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals in a solid performance.
Bendigo hosts the Melbourne Tigers this Friday night, with the action starting at 6pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.