Emergency services are responding to a gas leak at Mcivor Court, Kennington.
According to Fire Rescue Victoria, the leak poses no threat to the community, however residents at East Bendigo, Kennington and Strathdale should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions.
Residents should follow the instructions of emergency services who are at the scene, and people have been asked to avoid the area.
The smell of gas may be present and home and business owners should close windows and doors to prevent the smell entering.
Emergency services will remain in the area.
