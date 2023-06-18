Reigning premiers, Gisborne notched up its first four points in over a month with a 32.25 (217) to 1.7 (13) win over Maryborough.
While tougher assignments are on the horizon for the 3-6 Bulldogs, starting with Strathfieldsaye next week, Bulldogs coach Brad Fox was delighted with the confidence booster on the day the club celebrated three premiership reunions.
"It was tremendous to see the boys with a smile on their faces again and remembering what they're capable of," Fox said.
"All credit to Maryborough - they're finding it tough to put teams out there every week, but they're grinding their way through it.
"We did what we had to, though and anytime you get a 200-point win on a blustery day is pleasing."
The Bulldogs had 16 individual goalkickers, with Essendon VFL player Bradley Bernacki leading the charge with five, including the opening goal of the day.
"It was awesome to have Brad (Bernacki) back," Fox said.
"He's even better now than when he left us to play VFL at the start of the year.
"He's a class footballer, but his voice and football knowledge makes everyone around him better."
Fox highlighted the combination between Bernacki and the consistent Flynn Lakey in the midfield as one of the better parts of the day, while young forward Harry Luxmoore and Matthew Merrett were also among the best.
Rye Penny returned from Calder Cannons duties for his second senior game after breaking his ankle on debut last season.
"It was great to see him wear our colours again and play a good game through the midfield," Fox said.
While they fell away heavily in the second half, the pressure from the Magpies in the first showed positive signs for coach Coby Perry.
It has been a tough year for the Black and White, but Fox is urging his opposite number to keep pushing forward.
"Coby (Perry) is a young coach of a club going through a difficult period, and he's doing a tremendous job," Fox said.
"He's a quality man, and it's a credit to him that he's pulling that club forward in the right direction, and it's showing with their under-18s looking like they'll play finals."
