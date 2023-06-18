Bendigo Advertiser
Gisborne trounced Maryborough for its first win in over a month

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 18 2023 - 1:00pm
Essendon VFL player Bradley Bernacki returned to the Gisborne lineup on Saturday against Maryborough.
Reigning premiers, Gisborne notched up its first four points in over a month with a 32.25 (217) to 1.7 (13) win over Maryborough.

