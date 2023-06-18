BFNL: Square flattens Roos by 143 points to keep streak intact

GOLDEN Square racked up its 42nd consecutive win over Kangaroo Flat in a 143-point romp on Saturday.
In front of a bumper Dower Park crowd the Wade Street Dogs landed 16 goals to two in the first half and then rounded out the fixture with 14 majors to six in the final two quarters.
The Square finished off the day with a 10-goal burst in the final term as their back six held the Roos scoreless.
The Wade Street Bulldogs had eight multiple goalkickers, but the top pair were the mercurial Hamish Morcom with eight and Ron Best Medal joint-leader Joel Brett, who drilled six.
Brilliant midfielder Tom Toma added five as the Square roared home to a 143-point trouncing: 30.18 (198) to the Flat's 8.7 (55).
The Bulldogs were on-song right from the opening bounce.
Toma, Ricky Monti and Morcom fed off Matt Compston's ruck dominance to constantly pump the ball into attack, or instead, boot majors themselves.
The Roos' only responses came from co-captain Ethan Roberts, who kicked Kangaroo Flat's only two first quarter goals, the second 26 minutes into the opening quarter.
Square's overwhelming dominance continued in the second term when they added 9.3 to two behinds.
Morcom was unstoppable. He sent a long shot sailing through, took a neat pass from Toma for another major and when he wasn't kicking goals himself he set up important scoring shots for Brett, Jack Hickman and Tom Strauch.
Hickman nailed the Square's ninth goal for the term when he capitalised on an around-the-throat free kick moments from the half-time siren.
But it wasn't all one-way traffic as the Roos outscored the Dogs six goals to four in the third quarter.
Kicking to the Station Street end, Harry Whitty scored the Roos' third goal from a free kick, followed up soon after by majors from Jarryd Wiegard and Toby Roberts.
The Bulldogs' backline, led by Jon Coe and Jayden Burke, did shut down a number of Roo forward moves with their intercept marking before Jack Barass made the most of a holding-the-ball free to nail another Flat major.
Then up bobbed Xavier Dingfelder-Hope with the Roos' sixth goal of the quarter to at least show some semblance of teamwork before the Square's last quarter surge began.
And that turned out to be a 10-goal hammering with Morcom and Brett leading the onslaught, backed up by other Square forwards and running mids.
Jake Thrum hit up Morcom with a chest-thumping pass, Hugh Freckleton made no mistake from a set-shot and then Morcom was the link-up player when he passed accurately to Zavier Murley for the Bulldogs' sixth goal of the final term.
Brett finished off the match with two gems: the first goal from a high, floating shot and the second when he sent an around-the-corner snap through the Station Street end big sticks.
