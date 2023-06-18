BFNL: Storm's Sharp boots 20th double-figure bag of career

STRATHFIELDSAYE captain Lachlan Sharp booted the biggest bag of goals in a Bendigo Football Netball League game so far this season in the Storm's comfortable win over Kyneton on Saturday.
Both Strathfieldsaye and Kyneton hit Saturday's clash at Tannery Lane in good form, but it was a one-sided scoreline by match-end with the Storm finishing 96-point winners in one of four round nine blowouts.
The Storm won their fourth game in a row - and also remained unbeaten against Kyneton in 13 meetings at Tannery Lane - with their 23.22 (160) to 10.4 (64) victory.
Sharp outscored the Tigers off his own boot with a haul of 11 goals - the 20th time in his career for the Storm he has kicked a double-figure bag.
"From our end I thought it was a good even performance today," Storm coach Darryl Wilson said.
"I thought we probably had six really good players and then the rest were all really solid contributors and played well... we didn't have any passengers today."
Sharp's 11 goals has him joint leader of the Ron Best Medal at the halfway mark of the season with Golden Square's Joel Brett, with the pair each having 41.
"Sharpy was spot-on today. A lot of the ball was in his area in front of goal and he played really well," Wilson said.
The best players for the Storm were headed by Sharp, in-form midfielder Callum McCarty and ruckman Tim Hosking.
Having been 2-3 after five rounds the Storm reach the halfway mark of the season at 6-3 and have kicked scores of 160 (v Kyneton), 170 (v Maryborough) and 150 (v Kangaroo Flat) in their past three games, with their list now in far better shape health-wise than where it was a month ago.
The Tigers, who were far from full strength, were best served by their star mid/forward Cameron Manuel.
Manuel's class was again on full display kicking five of the Tigers' 10 goals.
Mitch Comben and Mason Crozier also featured high in the best for the Tigers, whose four-game winning streak came to a halt ahead of another tough assignment next week against Golden Square.
