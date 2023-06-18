Bendigo Advertiser
Donald returned to the NCFL top four following its win over Charlton

By Nathan Spicer
June 18 2023 - 11:30am
Donald's Daniel Pearce gets tackled by Cormac Wilson earlier in the season. Picture by Blake Lee
Donald bounced back from last Saturday's poor performance with a vital but albeit expected 18.12 (120) to 8.12 (60) win over Charlton.

