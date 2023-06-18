Donald bounced back from last Saturday's poor performance with a vital but albeit expected 18.12 (120) to 8.12 (60) win over Charlton.
The four points see Donald return to the top four ahead of a season-shaping match with fifth-placed Wycheproof-Narraport next Saturday.
Royal Blues coach Rohan Brown was pleased his boys could get the job done against a Charlton side who put up a strong fight early on.
"We did what we needed to do," Brown said.
"It wasn't pretty in the early stages, but I was impressed with Charlton's contest and stoppage work.
"We were able to free up our game in the second half due to getting our hands on the footy a bit more."
After being comprehensively beaten to the tune of 120 points by the seemingly unstoppable Sea Lake-Nandaly, the win was a nice confidence boost for Brown's charges.
"We needed a bit of confidence after getting a dint last week, but when you come up against a powerhouse side with a very good full forward in Josh Jenkins, your up against it," Brown said.
This Saturday, it was the turn of Brown's big full forward Sam Dunstan to snatch the limelight with eight goals.
Dunstan now tops the NCFL goalkicking leaderboard with 40 goals from eight games, but Brown envisages a future where his team needs to find further options in attack.
"Sides are starting to drop off and sit in front of him, so it was pleasing for him to kick a bag, but more importantly, a couple of our midfielders and small forwards hit the scoreboard as well," Brown said.
"We've got to find a way around kicking it to a one-on-three because if we don't, it will come out as quick as it came in against the better sides."
Teenager George Morgan made his Donald senior debut after playing for Swan Hill earlier in the season due to work commitments.
Brown was impressed with Morgan and fellow youngster Harry Forrest's performances.
"George (Morgan) is a junior of ours and has been playing two games every weekend," Brown said.
"He played really well for his first game and has beautiful kicking skills but loves a physical contest as well.
"Harry (Forrest) is more you're in and under bull - he probably had ten to 15 tackles in the third quarter, which set us up at the contest."
Young tall Rory O'Shannessy rucked the whole game with Josh Potter out due to a calf concern, but the Royal Blues skipper is expected to return next Saturday.
Chris Lynch controlled the game of half-back for the Royal Blues, while Blake Grant played his best game for a while, and the evergreen Ross Young was awarded best afield honours.
Focus has already shifted to next Saturday's potentially finals-shaping clash with the Demons for Brown.
"We sang the song, sat down and immediately started looking to next week," Brown said.
"It's a massive game for both clubs, and we're treating it as a final.
"If we want to make the top four, we must win these games."
Elsewhere in the NCFL, Nullawil overcame Boort to retain second place on the ladder, the Tigers extended their undefeated streak to 8-0 with a comfortable win over Wedderburn, and Birchip-Watchem had no trouble at St Arnaud.
