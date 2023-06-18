BFNL: Bloods unleash second-quarter barrage against Castlemaine

SOUTH Bendigo hits the halfway point of the Bendigo Football Netball League season in the best position it has been for a decade.
The Bloods improved to 6-3 and climbed to third on the ladder with a 96-point victory over Castlemaine at Camp Reserve on Saturday.
Highlighted by a second-quarter blitz, the Bloods won 20.17 (137) to 6.5 (41).
The game followed what has become a trend for Castlemaine in recent weeks with the Magpies ultra-competitive early, but unable to sustain their intensity.
The Magpies led by four points at quarter-time, 2.3 to 1.5, but 30 minutes later the game had been blown apart by the rampant Bloods.
The Bloods unleashed a second quarter onslaught, piling on 12.5 to no score to go from four points down at quarter-time to 73 up at the main break.
"We were really happy with the second quarter," Bloods coach Nathan Horbury said.
"Mac (Cameron, ruckman) was able to get first touch for a lot of our centre clearances and Brody Haddow, Sam Maher and Sam Griffiths were really good all day in the middle and we used the ball going well inside forward 50."
Six of the Bloods' 12 goals in the second quarter were kicked by Brock Harvey, who finished the game with a haul of nine.
The Bloods also had Horbury (two), Daniel Johnston (two), Will Keck (two) and Sam Langley (two) as multiple goalkickers.
Assistant coach Steven Stroobants (one goal) didn't play after half-time with a corkie to his lower leg.
"We didn't want to take any risk with Stroobs leading into a really big game next week against Eaglehawk. He will be fine for next week," Horbury said.
"Overall, I thought it was a good team effort across the board after quarter-time."
Harvey was named best for the Bloods, while in-form midfielder Haddow again racked up plenty of touches.
The Bloods sitting third is the first time they have been inside the top three at the halfway mark of a season since 2013.
In its past three games against what is the three top teams at the halfway mark - Sandhurst, Golden Square and South Bendigo - Castlemaine has been either in front or within 12 points at quarter-time before dropping off in the second term.
John Watson kicked three of Castlemaine's six goals and was one of the Magpies' best, along with Jack Sutherland and midfielder David Wilson.
The Magpies hit the halfway mark of the season at 1-7-1, but have a huge opportunity next weekend to win their second game when they host country rivals Maryborough.
