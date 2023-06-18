DONALD continues to be a happy hunting ground for the father and son training partnership of Brian and Ashley McKnight.
The Maldon-based racing team was back in the winner's circle on Saturday following a win by Magic Edition.
The home-bred four-year-old mare's second career win - from 12 starts - came 12 months after the McKnights notched up a treble at the corresponding meeting last year at Donald.
While there was no chance of a treble this time around, they did manage to score a win with the only horse Brian took to the races on Saturday, with Ashley absent due to a private engagement.
While no superstar, Ashley declared Magic Edition's win at odds of $28 an obvious surprise to some, though not so her trainers.
"She's a tough little thing - always gives one hundred per cent and always puts herself into the race," he said.
"She's probably not super-talented or anything, but she's very consistent in her grade.
"Now she is up and fit, she could probably find something a little bit better than that race, whether it be a (benchmark) 64 or something she can compete in.
"She does handle the synthetic too, so she's got that option as well.
"She's a home-bred and wasn't worth much as a yearling, but she certainly puts her head out and tries and is pretty tough."
Magic Edition, by Sports Edition out of Westend Magic, has finished in the top three in five of her 12 starts and has only twice finished further back than fifth.
She broke her maiden at Warracknabeal in September of 2022 at start number five.
McKnight felt the mare had put the writing on the wall with her last start fourth at Horsham, when beaten by less than a length.
"She was very unlucky and just got trapped in on the fence, when she needed to be out," he said.
"We were reasonably confident after that."
McKnight professed an affinity for taking their horses to Donald, a fondness that only grew following last year's treble with Oak Bridge, San Marino and Logo Logic.
"I spoke to dad on the phone after (Magic Edition's) win and said to him he'd better get in the truck, get back home and take a few more back up there," he said.
"Donald has always been good to us and our horses seem to go well there.
"Whether it's just timing, or something else, I don't know, but we do have a bit of success around those Wimmera tracks.
"Interestingly, she wasn't favoured in the market, which I was a little surprised by, as she really hasn't done much wrong.
"She's been consistent the whole way along and without some luck.
"I thought $28 on the tote was crazy."
Magic Edition was ridden by Christine Puls, who has been the winningest jockey for the McKnights over the years, including contributing to one of last year's treble at Donald on San Marino.
A solid season for the stable has yielded 10 victories at a winning percentage of 13 per cent and place percentage of 25 per cent.
The McKnights hope to soon add to their haul, with the seven-year-old Savoie and Mark's Line both running good races in finishing third and fourth respectively on the Ballarat Synthetic last Tuesday, and the five-year-old sprinter San Marino an eye-catching third first-up over 975m during the Swan Hill Cup Carnival.
A trip back to the Wimmera, this time to Warracknabeal, looms likely at the end of the month with the stable's undoubted favourite Hot Seat.
The evergreen nine-year-old has won 12 races for the McKnights, his last five over distances from 1600m to 1800m, after making his mark as a sprinter earlier in his career.
"There's a 2000m race at Warracknabeal, which might suit him," McKnight said.
"He's a pretty good old warhorse, who stays pretty sound and keeps sticking his hand up.
"He loves being in work and loves racing and doesn't particularly love being spelled too much.
"He's done a good job for a horse who had rarely gone beyond 1200m in the first five years of his career."
