Vince boots eight goals in Rovers' biggest win for 12 years

FORMER AFL player Bernie Vince played a starring role in Maryborough Rovers' biggest win in the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league for 12 years on Saturday.
Playing with Rovers as part of the "Carlton Draft" initiative, Vince lit up Maryborough's Jubilee Oval with a bag of eight goals against Campbells Creek.
Vince's performance helped Rovers to a massive 33.26 (224) to 3.2 (20) win over the Creekers. Vince, 37, had enough opportunities to boot 17 goals after also kicking nine behinds from 36 touches.
The Adelaide and Melbourne best and fairest winner kicked five of his eight goals in the third quarter of the 204-point win.
"It was great fun... a great club," Vince said on Triple M after the game.
"The team we were playing is on the bottom of the ladder, but these guys have struggled for the past few years.
"They couldn't remember the last time they won by that sort of margin.
"I really loved the day. I rocked up when the under-17s were on and there were cars everywhere."
The last time Maryborough Rovers - which at the end of this season is merging with Royal Park - won by more than 200 points was in round six of 2011 when they beat Royal Park by 209 points.
After going through last season without a victory, Rovers now have three wins on the board, including back-to-back victories for the first time since rounds seven and eight of 2018 after also beating Royal Park the previous round.
As well as Rovers, other winners in Saturday's round nine of the MCDFNL were Carisbrook, Trentham, Talbot, Navarre, Harcourt and Newstead.
Carisbrook 17.17 (119) def Maldon 6.7 (43).
Trentham 11.8 (74) def Natte Bealiba 10.8 (68).
Talbot 10.13 (73) def Avoca 9.10 (64).
Navarre 16.5 (101) def Lexton 1.8 (14).
Harcourt 25.20 (170) def Royal Park 4.3 (27).
Maryborough Rovers 33.26 (224) def Campbells Creek 3.2 (20).
Newstead 19.7 (121) def Dunolly 8.10 (58).
