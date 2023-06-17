Herbert misses US Open cut after five-over second round

BENDIGO golfer Lucas Herbert's US Open campaign ended after two rounds on Saturday.
After shooting an even-par opening round, Herbert followed up with a five-over 75 second round on Saturday morning (Australian time) to miss the cut.
Herbert's second round featured three birdies on the par five first hole (581 yards), par four sixth (315 yards) and par four 12th (369 yards).
His round also included six bogeys and one double bogey when he shot a seven on the par five eighth (535 yards).
Herbert, ranked 55 in the world, missed the cut by three shots, with the final cut line two-over, with 65 players progressing to the last two rounds.
This is Herbert's fourth US Open campaign, with the 27-year-old's best finish remaining tied for 31st in 2020.
This year's edition of the US Open is being played at the Los Angeles Country Club.
Two Australians made the cut - Min Woo Lee and Cameron Smith.
