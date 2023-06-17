Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Herbert misses US Open cut after five-over second round

Updated June 18 2023 - 9:07am, first published 9:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert
Lucas Herbert

BENDIGO golfer Lucas Herbert's US Open campaign ended after two rounds on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.