White Hills claims outright second spot on HDFNL ladder with Colbinabbin win

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 18 2023 - 9:13am, first published June 17 2023 - 9:10pm
WHITE Hills held off a gritty challenge from Colbinabbin to win a crucial encounter at Scott Street on Saturday and claim outright second spot on the HDFNL A-grade ladder.

