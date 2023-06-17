WHITE Hills held off a gritty challenge from Colbinabbin to win a crucial encounter at Scott Street on Saturday and claim outright second spot on the HDFNL A-grade ladder.
The Demons led at every change, including by six goals at three quarter time, but had to dig deep in the end to stave off a persistent Grasshoppers, who scored six of the last eight goals of the match to pull within three at the final siren.
A hard-fought 54-51 victory gave the Demons their seventh win from eight games and ensured they would head into the halfway mark of the home and away season in second spot.
They trail Elmore by one win after the Bloods extended their season record to a perfect 8-0 with another convincing victory over North Bendigo.
In what was A-grade premiership-winning goal attack Abbey Hromenko's 100th game for the club, the Bloods led by 13 goals at quarter time and continued to build on the margin on their way to a 75-35 triumph.
In other round nine games, Mount Pleasant had to fight hard to shake off a determined Lockington-Bamawm United, eventually prevailing 45-37 after holding a one-goal advantage at three quarter time.
At Barrack Reserve, Heathcote tightened its grip on fifth spot with a 54-37 win against Huntly and now holds a four point and considerable percentage advantage over North Bendigo in sixth place.
Dedicating their clash against Colbinabbin to a special cause - motor neurone disease awareness - White Hills coach Lauren Bowles was thrilled to escape with a poignant win.
Albeit she admitted the Demons had at times squandered their chances of a more sizeable victory.
"We were pleased to come out on top, but I feel like every quarter we just let them back in in that last three or four minutes," she said.
"That last quarter it was nearly a 10-goal lead, but they got it back to three.
"Our ability to play out the full 60 minutes and 15 minute quarters just wasn't there for us today.
"At times we were really invested in the contest and at times we were just cruising.
"We've got to learn not to cruise, but to put the foot down when we have a lead."
Bowles paid much of the credit for the tight margin to the Grasshoppers' fighting spirit.
"They are a quality side and they did the same thing to Elmore. Their ability to keep persisting is something they do really well," she said.
"Even if you are up by close to 10 goals, you never write Colbo off, they'll always come back at you."
A tough win was led by Molly Johnston in defence, while Bridget Murray was prominent throughout the midcourt, particularly in a brilliant first quarter for the Demons.
Bowles said their MND round win held plenty of extra significance for the Demons netballers.
"One of our own players (Alyssa Cole) was affected earlier in the year when her dad passed away, so today is all about being able to support her, as well as to raise some awareness and raise some really good money," she said.
"We were really proud to host an event like this and to get the win for Alyssa in her family."
While Colbinabbin might have narrowly lost the battle on the day, there's no doubting the Grasshoppers are in the premiership race for the long haul.
Their two losses this season - against White Hills and Elmore - have both been by five goals or less.
Coach Jen McIntyre was again proud of her young team's desire and spirit.
"They never gave up. (White Hills) probably relaxed a bit as well, but we were coming at the end," she said.
"It might take a bit of getting used to that (top three) intensity, but I love these sorts of games.
"We were nine or 10 down at one stage, but we just kept at it.
"Obviously I would have preferred to have won, but I am not disappointed with the loss. There's plenty of upside."
The Grasshoppers were forced to do without their star young goal shooter Matilda McIntyre for the first quarter and most of the second, with the youngster running late for the game after playing netball for her school in Melbourne on Saturday morning.
The teenager had a strong impact when she came on, shooting 10 goals in the third quarter and 11 in the last after switching to goal attack.
The Grasshoppers coach said the Demons' versatility had to been hard to counter, with seven of White Hills' nine players on Saturday spending at least one quarter on the bench.
"I think we proved we belong in the top three and the girls believe that now too," McIntyre said.
"Going forward, I think there's a lot of opportunity for us."
Goal defence Tanzin Myers and multiple premiership-winning centre Olivia McEvoy were the standouts for Colbinabbin, which will face another tough match against an in-form Heathcote next weekend.
White Hills has another home game against Leitchville-Gunbower, which will be coming off a bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.