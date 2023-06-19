COACH Jayden Cowling has praised a valiant effort by the BFNL's open netball team after falling agonisingly short of title success at the Netball Victoria Association Championships on Sunday.
The 12-player squad, captained by Sandhurst's Meg Williams, produced plenty of quality netball through the round robin tournament in Melbourne and qualified for the semi-finals with a competition-best 10 wins and one draw from 11 games.
Among the highlights were an emphatic 24-2 victory over Mountain District, an 18-10 win against Ovens and Murray, a tough one-goal win over eventual champions Banyule and District and a 16-11 triumph against Goulburn Valley, which defeated the BFNL in last year's grand final.
But the BFNL was unable to repeat the dose in the semi-final, with Banyule and District, which finished the qualifying rounds in fourth position with a 7-3-1 record, claiming a narrow two-goal win.
Banyule and District went on to win the grand final 13-12 over Ovens and Murray, which had overcome second-placed Hampden 20-17 in their semi-final.
Cowling said while it was disappointing not to have capped their great tournament with a finals win, his players were entitled to be proud of their efforts.
"We had such a great day and were really starting to play some great netball," he said.
"Considering the girls had never trained together, they really found their groove in the second half of the tournament and finished on top.
"The semi-final just wasn't our game and unfortunately our only bad game for the day.
"We were down 5-0 in the first few minutes of the semi-final, which you can't afford to do in a tournament format, and we could never quite get back.
"But I was very proud of the girls. We were easily one of the best teams on the day and the girls really combined well together.
"They were a bit disappointed not to at least reach the grand final as I felt they really deserved to be there."
The addition of Kangaroo Flat's Milly Wicks to the squad late last week paid dividends for the BFNL after South Bendigo's Alicia McGlashan was unable to take her place in the team due to injury.
Cowling said the team's performances again highlighted the depth and versatility across the BFNL competition.
"I thought every player stepped up when they needed to and it was nice seeing all the different combinations that you don't see in a normal home and away game," he said.
"Watching Meg Williams and Ash Ryan together in the midcourt is pretty awesome to see. And Claudia Mawson, not only did she dominate all day, but she combined well with both Bec Smith and Abbey Ryan.
"Charlotte Sexton didn't get much of a rest all day, but dominated at goal keeper and combined well with Heather Oliver and Sophie Shoebridge.
"I played Kirby Elliott at goal defence, wing defence and centre, so that shows how versatile we were."
The BFNL was chasing its first Association Championships title win since 2017.
The league finished runners-up in 2016, '18 and '22.
Cowling said their semi-final exit would only strengthen the resolve of players to win next year's championship.
The BFNL's 17-and-under team, coached by Nicole Donnellon and Sharni McPherson, finished with three wins and a draw from its 10 matches.
An enthusiastic, determined and talented squad scored wins against Gippsland (14-11), Central Murray (22-4) and West Gippsland (15-10).
In a big day for the association, Banyule and District (8-2) came from third place to claim the 17-and-under championship with a 15-9 triumph over top-ranked Hampden (8-1-1).
The Bendigo Strathdale Netball Association's 13-and-under team, coached by Tamara Gilchrist, finished with one win and a draw from six matches.
St Albans-Caroline Springs defeated Wodonga 17-8 to win the championship.
Both the BFNL 17-and-under and BSNA 13-and-under squads went into the championships with a perfect three from three tournament wins to their credit in the lead up.
A team representing the Castlemaine District Netball Association made it through to the finals in the 17-and-under male championships.
Coached by Vanessa Saunders, the team included four members of the Bendigo Academy of Sport netball program and won two of four qualifying round matches and drew one other.
The team's two losses, including a final, were both against a powerful Waverley District, whose line-up boasted several Victorian state players.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.