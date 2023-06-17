SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

Gisborne 32.25 (217) def Maryborough 1.7 (13).
South Bendigo 20.17 (137) def Castlemaine 6.5 (41).
Eaglehawk 9.10 (64) dr Sandhurst 9.10 (64).
Golden Square 30.18 (198) def Kangaroo Flat 8.7 (55).
Strathfieldsaye 23.22 (160) def Kyneton 10.4 (64).
LBU 6.17 (53) def Mount Pleasant 5.15 (45).
North Bendigo 11.13 (79) def Elmore 7.11 (53).
Heathcote 20.13 (133) def Huntly 8.5 (53).
White Hills 16.16 (112) def Colbinabbin 10.10 (70).
Newbridge 11.10 (76) def Calivil United 8.10 (58).
BL-Serpentine 16.16 (112) def Inglewood 14.18 (102).
Marong 29.15 (189) def Maiden Gully YCW 0.3 (3).
Bridgewater 10.4 (64) def Mitiamo 7.8 (50).
Birchip-Watchem 19.20 (134) def St Arnaud 4.6 (30).
Nullawil 14.5 (89) def Boort 5.13 (43).
Sea Lake Nandaly 17.17 (119) def Wedderburn 6.4 (40).
Donald 18.12 (120) def Charlton 8.12 (60).
Carisbrook 17.17 (119) def Maldon 6.7 (43).
Trentham 11.8 (74) def Natte Bealiba 10.8 (68).
Talbot 10.13 (73) def Avoca 9.10 (64).
Navarre 16.5 (101) def Lexton 1.8 (14).
Harcourt 25.20 (170) def Royal Park 4.3 (27).
Maryborough Rovers 33.26 (224) def Campbells Creek 3.2 (20).
Newstead 19.7 (121) def Dunolly 8.10 (58).
A GRADE: Strathfieldsaye 46 def Kyneton 38, Sandhurst 70 def Eaglehawk 30, Kangaroo Flat 106 def Golden Square 19, Gisborne 68 def Maryborough 23, Castlemaine 44 def South Bendigo 31.
A RESERVE: Strathfieldsaye 40 def Kyneton 34, Sandhurst 64 def Eaglehawk 31, Kangaroo Flat 53 def Golden Square 32, Castlemaine 33 def South Bendigo 29.
B GRADE: Kangaroo Flat 46 def Golden Square 33, Strathfieldsaye 41 def Kyneton 31, South Bendigo 59 def Castlemaine 22, Sandhurst 66 def Eaglehawk 37, Gisborne 81 def Maryborough 14.
B RESERVE: Gisborne 46 def Maryborough 31, Sandhurst 51 def Eaglehawk 32, Kangaroo Flat 61 def Golden Square 29, South Bendigo 38 def Castlemaine 20, Strathfieldsaye 47 def Kyneton 27.
17-UNDER: Castlemaine 49 def South Bendigo 23, Gisborne 49 def Maryborough 27, Sandhurst 62 def Eaglehawk 19, Strathfieldsaye 75 def Kyneton 11, Golden Square 47 def Kangaroo Flat 37.
A GRADE: Mount Pleasant 45 def LBU 37, Elmore 75 def North Bendigo 35, White Hills 54 def Colbinabbin 51, Heathcote 54 def Huntly 37.
A RESERVE: Mount Pleasant 48 def LBU 35, Elmore 42 def North Bendigo 30, White Hills 46 def Colbinabbin 40, Huntly 40 def Heathcote 29.
B GRADE: Huntly 30 def Heathcote 12, Elmore 66 def North Bendigo 26, Mount Pleasant 58 def LBU 34, Colbinabbin 44 def White Hills 43.
B RESERVE: Huntly 80 def Heathcote 13, Mount Pleasant 37 def LBU 32, White Hills 77 def Colbinabbin 21, North Bendigo 53 def Elmore 35.
UNDER-17: Huntly 38 def Heathcote 36, LBU 34 def Mount Pleasant 32, North Bendigo 33 def Elmore 27, Colbinabbin 57 def White Hills 20.
UNDER-15: Huntly 72 def Heathcote 15, Mount Pleasant 54 def LBU 11, Elmore 56 def North Bendigo 33, White Hills 44 def Colbinabbin 30.
UNDER-13: Heathcote 21 def Huntly 19, LBU 54 def Mount Pleasant 3, Elmore 21 def North Bendigo 4, Colbinabbin 28 def White Hills 17.
A GRADE: Newbridge 55 def Calivil United 42, Mitiamo 68 def Bridgewater 27, Maiden Gully YCW 68 def Marong 43.
B GRADE: Bridgewater 43 def Mitiamo 25, Marong 66 def Maiden Gully YCW 50, Newbridge 48 def Calivil United 29.
C GRADE: Newbridge 35 dr Calivil United 35, Maiden Gully YCW 43 def Marong 42, Bridgewater 36 def Mitiamo 30.
C RESERVE: Bridgewater 40 def Mitiamo 29, Marong 45 def Maiden Gully YCW 30, Calivil United 39 def Newbridge 38.
17-UNDER: Marong 46 def Maiden Gully YCW 39, Bridgewater 70 def Mitiamo 11, Calivil United 56 def Newbridge 19.
15-UNDER: Maiden Gully YCW 62 def Marong 39, Bridgewater 56 def Mitiamo 7.
13-UNDER: Bridgewater 22 def Mitiamo 5, Maiden Gully YCW 26 def Marong 6.
A GRADE: Boort 49 def Nullawil 32, Birchip-Watchem 45 def St Arnaud 27, Wedderburn 68 def Sea Lake Nandaly 22, Charlton 44 def Donald 38.
B GRADE: Boort 47 def Nullawil 35, Birchip-Watchem 68 def St Arnaud 20, Wedderburn 60 def Sea Lake Nandaly 21, Donald 51 def Charlton 27.
C GRADE: Birchip-Watchem 49 def St Arnaud 21, Boort 40 def Nullawil 29, Wedderburn 55 def Sea Lake Nandaly 43, Donald 59 def Charlton 8.
17-UNDER A: Boort 28 def Nullawil 24, Sea Lake Nandaly 51 def Wedderburn 29, Birchip-Watchem 42 def St Arnaud 18, Donald 23 def Charlton 21.
14-UNDER A: Donald 27 def Charlton 3, Nullawil 37 def Boort 8, Sea Lake Nandaly 38 def Wedderburn 6, Birchip-Watchem 36 def St Arnaud 10.
14-UNDER B: Donald 27 def Charlton 3, Birchip-Watchem 14 def St Arnaud 6, Sea Lake Nandaly 27 def Wedderburn 7.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.