On a Saturday where four of the five BFNL games were decided by 90 plus points, it's fitting the match of the round between Eaglehawk and Sandhurst ended in a 9.10 (64) to 9.10 (64) draw.
In what was one of the biggest build-ups to a game so far in 2023, it certainly lived up to the hype as both sets of players hunt for the footy bordered on manic.
A draw was likely a fair result, and Dragons co-coach Ashley Connick shared that sentiment.
"Both teams had their opportunities to win it, and if someone lost, they'd have been pretty stiff, so a draw feels about right," Connick said.
"Both sides' effort, intensity and defensive work was outstanding, and neither of us got our offence going, which reflected the pressure and heat around the footy.
"It felt like a final, which will hold us in good stead going forward."
For Hawks coach Travis Matheson, whose side failed again to win in a close one, he's taking the attitude that two points are better than none.
"I thought we were a point down when the siren went, so my emotions were we'd lost another one in the immediate aftermath," Matheson said.
"While it wasn't a win, I told the boys post-game that I've developed another level of trust in them regarding their ability to bounce back and play at that level against a good side with VFL players in."
Heading into the last quarter with a two-goal lead but kicking against a strong breeze, the first goal would always be crucial, and teenager Charlie Hillier provided it for the Hawks.
The Hawks held firm and had the territory for the first half of the last quarter, but a quick three-goal burst led by Dragons skipper Lee Coghlan put the Maroon and Blue in front by a point heading into time on.
"I thought Lee's (Coghlan) last quarter was super important, and he's starting to get better every week after an interrupted pre-season, so we're looking forward to seeing the best of him soon," Connick said.
It would have been easy for the Hawks to roll over against the wind after giving up a three-goal lead, but to their credit, they snatched back the momentum and had the chance to rid themselves of their last-quarter demons when Noah Wheeler marked 40 out straight in front.
Wheeler dragged his shot to the left to tie it up, which is where it finished.
"To protect that lead against a three to four-goal breeze for most of the quarter was pleasing, so overall, I think we took a step forward in our processes," Matheson said.
On a dower note, former St Kilda captain Jarryn Geary fractured his arm late in the third term and looks highly unlikely to return this season.
"That was a real dampener on the day," Matheson said.
"He was playing really well, so it's not the story we wanted to finish with."
Geary's injury couldn't have come at a more inopportune time for the Hawks, with their star man on fire, kicking two goals in quick succession and taking a mark-of-the-year contender.
The Hawks dominated all the important metrics in the third term but failed to capitalise on the scoreboard until the late burst from Geary.
"At half time, we said we had to score big in the third, and we didn't get quite as much as we wanted to," Matheson said.
While the Dragons did well to limit the Hawks, Connick was disappointed with the three goals that ended the term.
"We'll hone in on those last seven minutes," Connick said.
"We came in with a pretty clear plan after halftime to bottle it up and get repeat stoppages which we did well for 20 minutes, but then we got a bit excited and allowed the ball to spill out."
Earlier, the first term was the Jack O'Shannessy show.
The 16-year-old kicked three among five score involvements to drag the Hawks to a 15-point quarter-time lead.
"We didn't even have him on our board in March, but his growth from week to week has been massive," Matheson said.
"He's brought defence into his game, and we'll back him in to continue his growth every week."
Turnovers across half-back proved costly for the Hawks, with the Dragons getting at least two goals from it.
But Matheson is continuing to urge his players to take the game on.
"Our turnovers in that area cost us a couple of goals, but it's a tricky one because you don't want to discourage taking risks, so it's a bit of a live by the sword die by it scenario," he said.
Dragons midfielder Andrew Collins went off in the first half due to a slight hamstring strain and won't be seen until after the league bye.
VFL-listed players Sam Conforti and Lachlan Tardrew were among the Dragons' best.
