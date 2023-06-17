Bendigo Advertiser
Eaglehawk and Sandhurst share the points in thriller

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 17 2023 - 9:00pm
Eaglehawk's Ben Thompson tackles James Coghlan. Picture by Darren Howe
Eaglehawk's Ben Thompson tackles James Coghlan. Picture by Darren Howe

On a Saturday where four of the five BFNL games were decided by 90 plus points, it's fitting the match of the round between Eaglehawk and Sandhurst ended in a 9.10 (64) to 9.10 (64) draw.

