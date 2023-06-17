STRATHFIELDSAYE has set itself up for a big second half of the BFNL netball season after producing arguably its biggest win in coach Steph Freemantle's three years at the helm on Saturday.
A week after leapfrogging Kyneton into sixth spot on the league ladder following a 30-goal win over Maryborough, the Storm moved four points and further percentage clear of the Tigers after beating them by eight goals at Strathfieldsaye.
But even more importantly, a compelling 46-38 victory against the Tigers ensured the Storm would enter the halfway mark of the season level on 18 points with fifth-placed South Bendigo.
It has set the scene for a potentially thrilling battle for fifth spot over the second half of the season should both sides continue in their current vein of form.
Nothing could separate Strathfieldsaye and South Bendigo when they clashed in a round six draw at Harry Trott Oval.
So, pencil in the teams' round 15 clash on August 5 as one of the season-defining clashes in the run to this year's final series.
A confident Storm set up their win over the Tigers with a brilliant opening quarter burst.
They led 12-6 at quarter time after scoring the opening seven goals of the contest and were able to hold a similar five to eight-goal margin throughout the rest of the game.
A proud Freemantle praised her players for being able to hold their nerve and to answer every challenge sent their way by the Tigers.
"We led the whole day and kept control and came away with a nice win," she said.
"We're very happy. We continue to improve each week, which is the best part of it.
"What we are working on at training each week is happening on the court and I think we are becoming more of a team as well and are getting to know each other.
"Fletch (Kyneton goaler Michelle Fletcher) is always amazing, but our defensive end did a fantastic job in the air of shutting down a lot of those passes that she would normally get a hold of.
"Emmie Banfield particularly played an excellent game, and so too did Macey Brereton.
"It was a really positive day."
Freemantle continues to be encouraged by the development of young defender Brereton, who has joined the Storm this season from Heathcote District club Leitchville-Gunbower.
"She is still learning a lot. We started her off at goal keeper, but we've ended up putting her out to goal defence as she moves the ball nice and quickly out the defensive end," the coach said.
"That's been a real bonus for us.
"There's still a few things to learn, but she is doing a really nice job.
"She is going to be a handy player for a lot of years. Watching her develop each week has been exciting."
At the other end of the court, young goal attack Ava Hamilton worked tirelessly to set up opportunities for shooter Claudia Collins, who won praise for her continued on-court leadership, together with Caitlyn Hamilton.
A second straight victory has allowed the Storm to match their 2022 tally of four wins in just half a season.
They finished ninth last season, but have now taken giant strides towards trying to secure their first A-grade finals appearance since 2015, when they were runners-up to Golden Square.
Freemantle was quick to pinpoint where the improvement had come from this season.
"What's working for us is just keeping things short, sharp and simple and we need to stick to that," she said.
"We can only get better over the second half of the season.
"But what I am most impressed by is that each week is becoming a step up from the last."
The Storm will kick-start the second phase of their season at home next Saturday against Gisborne.
The Bulldogs capped a brilliant first half of the season with a 68-23 win against Maryborough at Gardiner Reserve and hold down second spot going into round 10.
At Camp Reserve, Castlemaine kept the pressure on Gisborne and third-placed Kangaroo Flat with a solid and hard-fought 13-goal win over South Bendigo.
A 44-31 triumph was the Magpies' sixth win of the season.
Had the Magpies not split the points with Kyneton in round six, after their clash was cancelled following the tragic match-day death of Castlemaine under-18s footballer Dallas Keogh-Franklin, they would be sitting level on points with both the Bulldogs and Roos.
Co-coach Gary Cooke praised a sound team effort by the Magpies on their home court, led by Super Netball experienced stars Mikaela Vaughan and co-coach Fiona Fowler, and a stellar first half in the midcourt by Caitlin Richardson.
"It was a bit scrappy by us at times, but we held it together and pushed through," he said.
"South were good, they forced us to make some errors, but we tidied up and battled on.
"Each quarter we did a bit of a shuffle with positions, just to try and get some momentum. We'd go on a nice run, but then make a few of our own unforced errors.
"Had we treasured the ball a bit more and not thrown it away at times, we might have had a better win.
"Credit to South, they were putting the pressure on us, but we always thought we were in control."
Cooke said the performance was a nice response to the previous week's 21-goal loss to Sandhurst in which the Magpies played only two good quarters.
"Last week was terrible and we acknowledged that straight after the game. Sandhurst played four quarters and we played two," he said.
"The second and third quarters we levelled things, but the first and the last, Sandhurst was far too good.
"We do need to be a lot more consistent."
The Magpies were missing midcourter Maddie Carter, while Richardson, who is still nursing an injury, played only the first half in the centre before being rested after half time.
Another pleasing result from the win for Cooke and Fowler was some court time late in the match for A-reserve player Brianna Pedretti,.
At Canterbury Park, Sandhurst kept its perfect record intact with a 70-30 victory against Eaglehawk.
The Dragons' current winning-streak now stands at 12 games following three straight finals wins to end their 2022 premiership season.
At Dower Park, Kangaroo Flat, minus injured goal shooter Lou Dupuy, who suffered a serious knee injury last week, topped the 100-goal mark in a 106-19 victory against Golden Square.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.