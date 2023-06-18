Valerie Broad is a Rotarian, a disability rights advocate, and a former Greater Bendigo citizen of the year, but her biggest legacy could be establishing the Bendigo Youth Choir.
Forty years ago, Ms Broad launched the choir with the vision of providing a community for young singers, and one day performing overseas.
The history, hard work and triumphs of the choir have been immortalised in a new book, which was launched on Sunday, June 18 by former Victorian Premier John Brumby, who helped launch the choir in 1984.
The book, Sing Dream Belong -The History of Bendigo Youth Choir, was co-written by Mary Pomfret and Ms Broad, and edited by Nicola Dunnicliff-Wells, who once sang in the choir and whose daughter sings now.
Ms Broad said the process of researching, writing, and launching the book was a "labour of love for all involved".
"It was wonderful to be able to share intergenerational memories together while working on this project," she said.
"The book captures so many wonderful moments performing locally and overseas but really it's these small shared moments that connect us which are perhaps the secret of our success."
Ms Broad's vision for the Bendigo Youth Choir was far and beyond achieved.
In 2006, the choir won the Victorian State Final of the ABC Classic FM Choir of the Year, and in 2012 it was awarded three silver medals at the World Choir Games in the United States of America.
The choir has performed at the Carnegie and Hamer Halls.
Mrs Broad said the book reflected on a wealth of experiences from choristers and their families.
"It covers the annual Rotary Carols by Candlelight, Anzac Day and civic events to highly anticipated overseas trips in Prague and Samoa," she said.
"We also recall highlights such as winning three silver medals in the World Choir Games in Cincinnati, performing at Carnegie Hall and Hamer Hall.
"The Hamer Hall performance led to the choir being invited to Amiens in France to participate in centenary commemorations marking the end of World War I."
Ms Broad said the choir has stuck to its values over the years, with its weekly rehearsals and acceptance of young people from a wide range of backgrounds becoming a tradition for budding performers.
"The diverse musical repertoire we develop ahead of local, national and international performances occasionally stretches us but is always a testament to that environment," she said.
Ms Broad said she was proud to see many former Bendigo Youth Choir members forging professional careers, with alumni performing with Opera Australia and touring the world with other companies.
"Some have spent much of their careers touring around the globe performing with popular artists or theatre companies while others have proceeded to share their legacy with the next generation of students," she said.
The book was made possible with funding from the state government's Department of Premier and Cabinet and the Public Records Office of Victoria.
