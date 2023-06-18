Bendigo Advertiser
New book honours Valerie Broad and the Bendigo Youth Choir

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 19 2023 - 10:16am, first published 5:00am
Bendigo Youth Choir founder Valerie Broad has helped immortalise the history of the choir with the release of a new book.
Valerie Broad is a Rotarian, a disability rights advocate, and a former Greater Bendigo citizen of the year, but her biggest legacy could be establishing the Bendigo Youth Choir.

