From catching malaria during the Second Boer War to serving three years at a Fremantle prison, Bendigo-born Carl Ludwig Scholtz Senior might be Australia's own Walter Mitty.
Carl's grandson, Bill Scholtz, said wherever his grandfather's travels took him, a story seemed to follow.
Born in 1874 in Sandhurst, now Bendigo, Carl Ludwig was a printer, a soldier, a Bendigo Advertiser writer, a policeman, a pearl boat salesman, a convict, a mental asylum attendant and father of three.
It has become his grandson's mission to preserve the stories of his grandfather's life.
Carl Ludwig Scholtz, better known as Louis Scholtz, was the son of German parents who travelled to Bendigo during the 1850s gold rush.
He became an apprentice printer at age 14, before sailing to Cape Town, South Africa at age 20 to fight in the Second Boer War, a conflict fought between the British Empire and two Boer Republics in southern Africa.
He was employed as a policeman in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, and regularly reported back to the Bendigo Advertiser his trials and tribulations.
"He walked roughly 1500 miles and he met people along the way and he had three pairs of boots... they had no water so they'd drink out of the holes in the ruts in the road," Mr Scholtz said.
"He was involved in some incredible battles. They had explosives under the ground and wire and there was a guy that he fought with and he wrote a beautiful article about him and in the Bendigo Advertiser about how 'the Boers hadn't made a bullet for him and he was shot and killed and I grieve for his mother at that time'.
"He was involved in lots of skirmishes, as I said before, sneaking up and shooting as many horses as possible."
Mr Scholtz said he estimated his grandfather killed about 100 horses during the war.
According to ancestry.com, in 1896 he resigned from the Bulawyo Municpal Police Force in 1896 "to better himself" and accepted a position at the Matabele Times, a local southern African newspaper.
In 1900, a letter to his mother recounting his time in the war was published in the Bendigo Advertiser.
After his return to Bendigo, an article was also published in the local newspaper on Saturday, November 10 1990.
"Mr Louis Scholtz, who returned from South Africa on Thursday night, was in request in the Mall yesterday when it became commonly known that he had just returned from war," the article read.
"Old friends gave him a hearty greeting and a welcome home, which must have been very gratifying after his long absence. In fighting his battles o'er again, Mr Scholtz describes many scene that have already been graphically detailed."
The article recounted how the soldier contracted malaria and missed his regiment's siege of Mafeking, a major turning point in the British forces conquest of South Africa.
"Referring to South Africa as a field for employment, he strongly advised Australians not to think of going there for a few years yet," the article said.
"The town of Bulawayo, in Matabeleland, has in their letters home been stated by some of the Imperial Bushmen to be about the size of Bendigo, Mr Scholtz who there followed his occupation of a printer before the way broke out, says that there are about 5000 inhabitants.
"In that town alone, it was plainly seen long before war was declared that the Boers were preparing for a big grapple."
Mr Scholtz's adventures in South Africa only lasted four years, but didn't end on return to Australia.
Back in Bendigo, he met his wife Annie Stephens, who he eventually married in Perth and started a family with.
He worked briefly as a constable before moving to Broome and selling 20th century pearling luggers between 1903 and 1906.
The boat were about 12 tons heavy and 35 feet long.
As a pearler, Mr Scholtz sailed to Singapore in 104 and 1905 "to review marketing arrangements for his volumes of pearl shells" and travelling to the source of cheap labour.
His eldest son and Bill's dad, Carl Ludwig Scholtz Junior, was born in 1906.
In the same year, police discovered Mr Scholtz had been using three aliases, Carl Schindler, Karl Schendler, and Karl Scholtz, for unknown reasons. He was sent for trial.
In 1907, at the age of 32, Mr Scholtz was charged with breaking and entering, stealing and receiving, and sentenced to three years in a Fremantle prison.
"He spent his time breaking rocks in Fremantle, I assume," his grandson said.
After being released from prison, he found work as an attendant at Lunacy Department Victoria, at the former Yarra Bend Asylum.
In his 40s, Mr Scholtz went back to the military, working his way up the ranks, completing a machine gun course and becoming a lieutenant and an officer in charge of vehicles.
At age 77 Mr Scholtz suffered from arising health issues, including sciatica and his recurrent malaria.
He died at age 78 in Elsternwick, Victoria.
Bill Scholtz said his father never told him much about his grandfather's life
"My dad was an absolute contrast," he said. "I said 'tell me something about my grandfather', [he'd say] 'oh Bill, you don't want to know'. He didn't follow the party line, put it that way."
Mr Scholtz said he was hoping to get in touch with the Bendigo Historical Society and RSL about storing the original articles, letters and documents recounting his grandfather's life.
"Dad to a certain extent, he read a lot, but he just didn't want anybody to know," he said. "But he gave me all this and I mean, the research is amazing."
