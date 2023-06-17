Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo-born soldier and writer Carl Ludwig Scholtz's tales uncovered

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
June 18 2023 - 4:30am
Bendigo-born Carl Ludwig Scholtz lived an extraoridnary life. Picture supplied
Bendigo-born Carl Ludwig Scholtz lived an extraoridnary life. Picture supplied

From catching malaria during the Second Boer War to serving three years at a Fremantle prison, Bendigo-born Carl Ludwig Scholtz Senior might be Australia's own Walter Mitty.

