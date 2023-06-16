Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Police appeal for assistance to locate missing man Stanley

June 17 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stanley, 72, is missing. Picture by Victoria Police
Stanley, 72, is missing. Picture by Victoria Police

Police are searching for a 72-year-old man last seen in Mandurang Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.