Police are searching for a 72-year-old man last seen in Mandurang Friday morning.
Stanley was last seen at his home on Fadersons Lane at about 6.55am on Friday, June 16 driving a white Hyundai Accent with the registration 1GD1FD.
His vehicle was sighted travelling south on Powlett Street in Kilmore at about 8.45am on Friday.
According to police, he may be in the Knowlsey area.
Police have released images of Stanley and the car he was driving in the hope someone may know where he is or have more information.
Police and family were concerned for his welfare due to medical conditions.
He has been described as Caucasian, approximately 180 centimetres tall, medium build, bald, grey beard and wearing glasses.
Anyone with information or anyone that may know of Stanley's whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on 5548 1300.
