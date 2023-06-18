LVFNL ROUND 10: Home sweet home at last for victorious Maroons

NEWBRIDGE celebrated both its long-awaited return to Riverside Park and Chris Dixon's 300th club game with its second win of the Loddon Valley league season on Saturday.
Having had to play their first eight games of the season away after Riverside Park was left battered following last October's flooding, the Maroons finally returned home on Saturday and did so in style, defeating Calivil United.
On a momentous day for the club given the eight months of work that has gone into repairing Riverside Park, the Maroons won 11.10 (76) to 8.10 (58).
"The ground was in terriffic nick, the facilities have come up trumps and the boys were up for the fight today," Newbridge co-coach Daniel Smith said.
"It was a great game of footy by both sides. Calivil was just as desperate as what we were and it was a see-sawing game."
Scores were level with 10 minutes to go, but the Maroons broke the game open with three late goals.
Both Newbridge's wins this season have come against Calivil United, and both by 18 points, which was also the margin in their round one contest.
"To fight the game right out until the end and get the reward with the last three goals was very pleasing and I was rapt to see the smiles on peoples faces around the club," Smith said.
"Our reserves won, the netballers had a good day and the pub was packed tonight, so it was a good feeling.
"Hopefully, getting that first win at home today can turn into another two or three."
The Maroons' last eight games of the season will be played at Riverside Park.
Milestone man Dixon - a player who would much rather avoid the spotlight - kicked three goals for the Maroons.
"We put a fair of work into making it a special day for Dicko, which was well deserved," Smith said.
"He has been a wonderful clubman and the boys got up for him today, which was great.
"Aidan Moore made a great speech before the game that even though the day was about Dicko, he just wants everyone to play for each other and that was a really good message to take into the game.
"It was great to get a reward today for not only Dicko, but everyone who has put in so much work at the club after the floods."
Caleb Sanders and Austin Fithall headed the best for the Maroons, while Calivil United's standouts were half-backs Blair Richards and Evan Ritchie and forward Ben Baker kicked four goals.
"It was up for grabs late in the game, but to be honest, Newbridge probably deserved it more than we did," Calivil United coach Anthony Dennis said.
"We probably only played a bit over a quarter of decent footy and let an opportunity slip, which is disappointing."
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine has put itself in the box seat to earn the double chance.
The Bears now have a two-game break inside the top three after outlasting Inglewood by 10 points in a shoot-out at Serpentine.
The Bears prevailed 16.16 (112) to 14.18 (102), with Inglewood's tally of 102 the highest losing score of the season so far.
"It was a ripping game of footy today and great to be part of... albeit stressful at times," said Bears coach Justin Laird, who kicked three goals.
"It could have gone either way and fortunately, we were lucky enough to come away with the win.
"We've played in a few close games this year and spoke at half-time (12 points down) about how we need to respond and we came out and kicked seven goals in the third quarter."
From 12 points down at half-time, the Bears built a 35-point lead at three quarter-time following their 7.8 to 0.3 third term.
The Blues came hard with the wind in the final term, but couldn't bridge the gap and fell 10 points short.
Ruckman Aidan Brohm was the Bears' best, while veteran Andrew Gladman was a strong focal point in attack with four goals.
In a blow the Bears are awaiting how seriously key midfielder Darcy Poulter has hurt his knee.
"He'll have a scan and, hopefully, it's nothing too serious. He didn't play after half-time," Laird said.
Inglewood - which would have moved into third had it won - had five players kick two goals each: Sam Dorevitch, vice-captain Charlie Ingham, Tarran Kilcullen, Jayden Leach and Cody Wright.
"It's obviously disappointing to fall a couple of kicks short," Inglewood coach Darrel Billett said.
"At one stage during the second quarter we were 26 points in front and doing a lot of right things.
"They kicked a goal with the last kick of the second quarter and again with the last kick of the third quarter... both those quarters go 10 seconds less and we win the game, but that's footy.
"Full credit to Serp; they play a tough brand of footy."
Teenager Gabe Nevins again impressed for the Blues in the backline to be their best player.
"He's only 17 and in my opinion there hasn't been a kid like him playing the way he is at this age in the Loddon Valley for probably two decades," Billett said.
"He played in the under-18s this morning and is just reading the play so well in the backline and took some really nice grabs that you wouldn't think a 17-year-old would be taking.
"He's a really talented young player and just a really nice kid to go with it."
Bridgewater overhauled a three quarter-time deficit to defeat Mitiamo by 14 points.
The Mean Machine trailed by seven points at three quarter-time, but kicked 3.3 to 0.0 in the final term to win 10.4 (64) to 7.8 (50) at home to now be three games clear inside the top five.
"It was a bit of a scrap in what were ordinary conditions today," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
"It was a highly contested game and I thought our young boys held up really well. Ben Derrick, Nick Naughton, Ayden McDowell and Darcy Wood were all outstanding for us."
Naughton bagged four goals for the Mean Machine.
While beaten, it was a vastly more competitive performance from the Superoos than round one when they lost to Bridgewater by 104 points.
"We certainly had a crack over four quarters," Mitiamo coach Jon Varcoe said.
"Our effort, contested ball, pressure and clearances we were really competitive in, so we went toe-to-toe with them.
"But probably in the last quarter a few errors cost us and they were able to kick clear with the breeze."
The match was Dylan Clohesy's 100th game for the Superoos, who slid to the bottom of the ladder.
"Dylan played a great game at full-back on Josh Martyn and did a really good job,'' Varcoe said.
"Bluey is a great clubperson and leader on the field and we certainly would liked to have sung the song for him today, but we didn't quite get there."
On-baller Daniel Walters was Mitiamo's best.
"Daniel is a solidly-built on-baller and his contested work, pressure and clearance work was really good today," Varcoe said.
"He has a good set of hands on him and took some nice marks."
For the second time this season Marong held Maiden Gully YCW goal-less.
In a clash of two teams that want to leave the LVFNL at the end of this season and join the Heathcote District league, the Panthers continued their rampaging form with a 29.15 (189) to 0.3 (3) demolition of the Eagles.
"I was really pleased with our contested ball and pressure today," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"Our young players in Lachlan Lee, Jimmy Gadsden, Pat Gretgrix and Jonty Davis were all really good and I thought we defended really well."
Star forward Brandyn Grenfell bagged 10 goals for the Panthers, who have now beaten the Eagles by a combined score of 317-4 in their two games this season.
"It was a tough day; Marong is a quality side and we knew that going into today, so it was all about giving effort and competing," Eagles coach Jay McDonald said.
"Unfortunately, for the most part we didn't give the effort we needed, which was frustrating.
"I wasn't overly concerned by the scoreboard, I was more concerned with how the result occurred."
Against a constant barrage of ball McDonald felt the defensive unit led by Ed Crisp, who hurt his groin, and Jayden Magnusson battled manfully against the odds for the Eagles.
