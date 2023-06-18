Australia's largest craft event series, CraftAlive, turned its sights on Bendigo this week, attracting our city's most crafty.
The series attracts designers and teachers from across the country, as well as hands on workshops, and covers a wide range of crafts.
Crafty folk of Bendigo also had a chance to enter their wares into awards, recognising everything from quilts to needlepoint.
Check out pictures from its launch day on Thursday, June 15 below:
