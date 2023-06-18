Bendigo Advertiser
Photos: Bendigo hosts national craft event, CraftAlive

GR
By Gabriel Rule
June 18 2023 - 2:00pm
An encouragement award for a quilt at the CraftAlive event. Picture by Noni Hyett
Australia's largest craft event series, CraftAlive, turned its sights on Bendigo this week, attracting our city's most crafty.

