A GoFundMe page has been launched to support Castlemaine teenager Dallas Keogh-Frankling's family and "give them something to look forward to" following his tragic death in May.
Championed by a group of Harcourt locals, the fund has so far raised $11,765 of its $15,000 target.
The GoFundMe description said the fund was set up to benefit Dallas' dad Mark and brother Ashton to reflect "the happiness and positivity that radiated from his kind heart and beautiful soul".
"We'd love to provide the opportunity for when Mark and Ashton are ready, to send them on a holiday," the fund description reads.
"To allow them some time to rest and help regain the strength to return to their life at home without Dallas."
Dallas died after playing a football match in Kyneton on May 27, 2023. He was only 17 years of age.
To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.
