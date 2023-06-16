Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our People

GoFundMe set up to support family of Dallas Keogh-Frankling

Updated June 17 2023 - 8:57am, first published June 16 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Funeral of Dallas Keogh-Frankling in Castlemaine. Picture by Noni Hyett
Funeral of Dallas Keogh-Frankling in Castlemaine. Picture by Noni Hyett

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support Castlemaine teenager Dallas Keogh-Frankling's family and "give them something to look forward to" following his tragic death in May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.