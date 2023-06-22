Football preview, tips, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye.
Four wins in a row now for the Storm heading into the second half of the season.
A couple of injury blows though for the Storm ahead of Saturday's clash against Gisborne, with midfielders Daniel Clohesy (calf) and reigning Michelsen medallist Jake Moorhead (hamstring) to be sidelined.
After four losses in a row the winning feeling returned to reigning premier Gisborne last week with a 204-point hammering of Maryborough.
Clash features two of the competition's in-form on-ballers in the Storm's Callum McCarty and Gisborne's Flynn Lakey, who are both having exceptional seasons.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 11.13 (79) def Gisborne 9.13 (67).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 18; Gisborne 10.
2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
Arguably the best chance Maryborough is going to get this year to finally snap what is now a 37-game losing streak that began in round three of the 2019 season.
The last six of those 37 defeats have all been by over 130 points, but at least Maryborough can turn up on Saturday and know that the last time it played Castlemaine back in round one it doesn't have the scars of a last-meeting belting and instead spent the majority of that day in front only to be run over in the final term.
Not too often Castlemaine goes into a game as favourites or higher than its opposition on the ladder, but that's the case for the Camp Reserve Magpies on Saturday as they eye off win No.2 for the season.
Last time: Castlemaine 4.13 (37) def Maryborough 3.8 (26).
Since 2010: Maryborough 14; Castlemaine 10.
2.20pm Saturday at Eaglehawk.
Match of the round between third and fifth on the ladder as the Bloods travel to Canterbury Park - a venue they haven't won at since 2012.
Contrasting formlines between the two sides, with the Bloods heading into Saturday off the back of three commanding wins in a row, while the Hawks have three losses by less than a kick and a draw in their past four games.
The two sides also have contrasting form in front of the sticks. The Bloods have kicked 67.43 (60.9% conversion) across their past three wins; the Hawks a wayward 38.50 (34.0% conversion) during their past four games without a win.
Huge game in terms of the top-three aspirations for both sides. By 5pm Saturday the Bloods will be either six points clear of the Hawks, or Eaglehawk will have climbed over the top of South Bendigo.
Last time: Eaglehawk 8.10 (58) def South Bendigo 6.12 (48).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 18; South Bendigo 8.
2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
At first glance 1st (Sandhurst) vs 8th (Kangaroo Flat) would look a reasonably straight-forward win for the Dragons.
But the Dragons certainly won't be under-estimating Kangaroo Flat given the Roos' gritty showing in the wet at the QEO in round one when they were ultra-competitive in a game Sandhurst had to work mighty hard for to win by eight points.
The Roos will be mindful of the impact of Sandhurst ruckman Hamish Hosking. Last time he monstered Kangaroo Flat with 83 hit-outs, 18 clearances and 26 disposals.
Last time: Sandhurst 7.7 (49) def Kangaroo Flat 6.5 (41).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 22; Kangaroo Flat 2.
2.20pm Saturday at Kyneton.
After copping a 96-point loss from Strathfieldsaye last week the Tigers - who are a game outside the top five - face up to another stern test at home against second-placed Golden Square.
The Bulldogs have now strung together five wins on the trot in which their ability to start quick has been a feature, outscoring their opposition 213-41 in first quarters of their five-straight victories.
Kyneton will need no reminding of that, though, after the Tigers were jumped by the Bulldogs in their round one encounter.
Square on-baller Tom Toma coming off a player of the week performance against Kangaroo Flat last week.
Last time: Golden Square 12.17 (89) def Kyneton 3.7 (25).
Since 2010: Golden Square 19; Kyneton 3; Drawn 1.
............................................
2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
First game in 21 days for the Bulldogs, who last played on June 3 when they beat Newbridge by 97 points.
The Bulldogs re-start their season having won their past five games, during which they have kicked a score of at least 109 in all five.
Tough assignment awaits the Demons, who have lost their past two games against Newbridge and Inglewood.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 7.16 (58) def Calivil United 3.9 (27).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 20; Calivil United 8.
2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge.
To quote Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz: "There's no place like home:"
It's a line applicable to Newbridge, which after playing its first eight games of the season away finally returned to the repaired Riverside Park last week and immediately won against Calivil United by 18 points, with co-coach Daniel Smith hopeful that first-up win at home can spiral into several more in the back end of the year.
The Maroons will be up against it though against an in-form Bears side that is now in the box seat to finish third and with four victories in a row is on its best winning streak since 2019.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 15.15 (105) def Newbridge 1.9 (15).
Since 2010: BL-Serpentine 13; Newbridge 11; Drawn 1.
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood.
Will be intriguing to see how the Blues bounce back after the disappointment of seeing the double chance likely slip through their fingers when beaten by BL-Serpentine last week.
No time to dwell on that, though, given what awaits the Blues - the juggernaut that is Marong.
Since having the bye in round seven the Panthers have beaten Bridgewater, Mitiamo and Maiden Gully YCW by a combined 507 points during which they have kicked 80 goals to three and boosted their percentage from 470.7 to 654.0.
Last time: Marong 18.15 (123) def Inglewood 6.3 (39).
Since 2010: Marong 21; Inglewood 3.
2.15pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
Was only four points in it the last time these two sides met when Bridgewater edged out Maiden Gully YCW 56-52 in round two.
Still a battle for the Eagles to get anywhere near their best side on the park, while Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson continues to be pleased with how his young players are coming on - one of which is Darcy Wood, who currently leads the Addy player rankings after 10 rounds.
Last time: Bridgewater 8.8 (56) def Maiden Gully YCW 7.10 (52).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 21; Maiden Gully YCW 4.
............................................
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
The Bombers were stiff to cop the double bye given the momentum they had built before their extended mid-season break of the King's Birthday general bye followed by their club bye.
The Bombers had won three of their previous four games before the break to get themselves into the finals picture.
Can they pick up from where they left off against a White Hills' side that has played a good brand of team footy the past two rounds in wins over Colbinabbin (42 points) and Huntly (152) to grab a spot in the top three.
Last time: White Hills 8.15 (63) def Leitchville-Gunbower 3.8 (26).
Since 2010: White Hills 13; Leitchville-Gunbower 12.
2.15pm Saturday at Elmore.
Two teams that will be determined to sing their song after this game.
The Bloods have lost their past five games, but there were positive signs last week in a competitive showing against the unbeaten North Bendigo that should hold them in good stead heading into Saturday at home.
Hard to see where Huntly can pinch a win from this year if the Hawks don't make the most of this opportunity on Saturday in what is a clash of the bottom two teams.
Last time: Elmore 11.11 (77) def Huntly 5.8 (38).
Since 2010: Huntly 14; Elmore 11.
2.15pm Saturday at Toolleen.
Match of the round between two of the premiership contenders, who were separated by just a kick back in round one when the Bulldogs won 69-63.
The ladder-leading Bulldogs begin the second half of the season undefeated, while the Blues will be on the rebound from an eight-point defeat to LBU last week.
Still half a season to go, but high stakes for the Blues, who risk dropping two games outside the top three if they are beaten at home.
Last time: North Bendigo 9.15 (69) def Mount Pleasant 9.9 (63).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 22; Mount Pleasant 3.
2.15pm Saturday at Heathcote.
Got to go back to 2012 for the last time Heathcote beat Colbinabbin twice in a season.
The Saints get their opportunity to do that having beaten the Grasshoppers by 33 points in round one to kickstart a season that has them entering the second half sitting second.
Two vastly different sides offensively, with the Saints averaging 101 points per game, while the Grasshoppers are averaging 61 points.
Would expect the Saints - who have the top two players in the Addy player rankings in Liam Jacques and Braden Padmore - to take another step towards locking up that long-awaited first finals berth for a decade.
Last time: Heathcote 11.11 (77) def Colbinabbin 6.8 (44).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 16; Heathcote 9.
