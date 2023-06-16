The war in Ukraine: the clicks show you care

The war in Ukraine rumbles on but care fatigue isn't one of the things we are seeing in the Bendigo Advertiser's readers.
The number of clicks on Tom O'Callaghan's piece reporting that "Hawkeis not ready for Australia, let alone Ukraine" shows that.
The Thales plant at Bendigo builds the much vaunted Bushmasters which has played a strategic role in the Ukrainian conflict.
It has also created the lesser known Hawkeis - still not battle hardened but touted by some as the new wave of military help heading to Ukraine.
It has also been widely reported that the vehicle has anti-lock braking systems concerns, which has led to delays in its deployment to the Australian Army.
There have been questions, as a result, about whether should they go to Ukraine.
But from our what we have learned in our reporting the message has been clear. Ukraine wants the Hawkei and isn't concerned about the clouds of doubt swirling around them.
The war with Russia drags on and calls from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for materiel support continue.
Bushmasters have been part of Australia's help. Hawkeis could be destined to be the same.
The care factor of our readers around this issue, we found, was greater than we'd anticipated. We watched, day after day, as the story continued to rate highly on bendigoadvertiser.com.au.
We've followed up this weekend with a series on Ukraine's #freetheHawkei campaign and looked at the prospect of that happening.
Some in the defence community say no Hawkeis should be shipped to Ukraine.
One says not only that they should, but that Australia should be sending a quarter of those so far built. The flow-on for Bendigo could be more orders for our Thales factory.
Ukrainians tell us they just want the machines to protect their people.
For Bendigo, the continued production of Hawkeis and Bushmasters mean job certainty for some of our most highly-skilled tradies.
Juanita Greville, Editor.
