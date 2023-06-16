Bendigo Law Courts - which architects said pay homage to its gold rush surrounds - took out a top gong at the highly-anticipated Victorian Architecture Awards.
For their court design, Wardle Studio received The William Wardell Award for Public Architecture, as well as a Commendation for Sustainable Architecture.
The Public Architecture Jury, who judges the awards, described the design as "a beautiful gift to the city and the people it serves".
"Wardle have wrestled a complex brief and program, dealing with challenging societal issues, and carefully shaping the new Bendigo Law Courts," the jury citation said.
"The building shifts and moves to respond elegantly to its surrounding built context, to find the right scale for the street and to capture moments and frame curated vignettes and views for the occupants within."
The building features a four-storey-high mural of Bunjil - designed by Dja Dja Wurrung woman and local artist Racquel Kerr - a design choice to bring Central Victorian First Nations "lore and our law" together, according to Wardle design partner Meaghan Dwyer.
The Public Architecture Jury said the incorporation of Dja Dja Wurrung culture within the design process was a reflection on the region's history.
"Deep engagement with the Dja Dja Wurrung Traditional Owners has led to a project that responds to both its pre- and post-colonial history and its context with meaning, richness, and pride," they said.
The court's commendation in the Sustainable Architecture category can be attributed to delivery "on a bold environmental sustainability agenda", with 100 per cent electricity powered by 100 per cent renewals, with a lifecycle assessment employed to reduce the whole-of-life carbon by 55 per cent, according to the panel.
Championed by Australian Institute of Architects, the awards enable public and peer recognition of the institute's members work and promotes architects and their work across Victoria and Australia.
The $152 million Law Courts were officially opened in February this year.
