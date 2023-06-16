Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Law Courts win gong at Victorian Architecture Awards


By Gabriel Rule
June 17 2023 - 12:00am
Bendigo Law Courts has won at the Victorian Architecture Awards. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Law Courts - which architects said pay homage to its gold rush surrounds - took out a top gong at the highly-anticipated Victorian Architecture Awards.

