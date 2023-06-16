Bendigo Advertiser
CMC's Premier Football League season has come to an end

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 16 2023 - 5:30pm
Catherine McAuley College's school football season came to an end on Wednesday afternoon. Picture by Darren Howe
Catherine McAuley College's Premier League Football season came to an end on Wednesday, falling agonisingly short of the Grand Final with a 6.9 (45) to 7.7 (49) loss to Emmanuel College in Warrnambool.

