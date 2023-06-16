Catherine McAuley College's Premier League Football season came to an end on Wednesday, falling agonisingly short of the Grand Final with a 6.9 (45) to 7.7 (49) loss to Emmanuel College in Warrnambool.
Heading into the last quarter behind by four points, Xavier Grant kicked his second of the day to give CMC the lead midway through the term to break the deadlock as the game descended into an arm wrestle.
CMC was unable to hold on, with Emmanuel striking the killer blow in time on.
The CMC boys tried in vain as the desperation of the Emmanuel players stifled any attacking forays in the dying stages.
Earlier, CMC kicked three goals from Declan Stevenson, Darcy Edmiston and Grant to one in the second quarter against a slight breeze to take a seven-point lead into the main break.
CMC will be ruing their failure to put on scoreboard pressure in the third term, even though they had full control of the contested ball.
Emmanuel's defence held firm under the sustained territory and possession dominance from CMC.
Skipper Jack McMahon and Pioneers teammates Tobie Travaglia and Oliver Morris were among the best for CMC.
While a disappointing result, there's a bright future next year with McMahon, Travaglia and Vic Country squad member Archer Day-Wicks all heading into year 12 in 2024.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.